Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as new CEO

Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of Jet Airways. Kapoor, who had joined Oberoi hotels last year was earlier the Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara. Overall, Kapoor has experience of more than two decades in the airline industry.He pursued an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.He has a BA in computer science from Dartmouth College, U.S. Kapoor, who led SpiceJet through a turnaround during 2014-2015 as chief operating officer steering the airline through a period of high oil prices and a cash crunch, is expected to oversee the revival of Jet Airways under the new ownership.

"I am certain he (Sanjiv) will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India," said Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways, in a statement. "Sanjiv is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together," Jalan added.Jalan-Kalrock consortium had earlier on 23 February announced the appointment of former Sri Lankan Airlines chief executive Vipula Gunatilleka as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Jet Airways (India) Limited. Gunatilleka, who has joined the airline from 1 March, has been credited for the turnaround of the loss-making national carrier of Angola, TAAG Angola Airlines, where he held the position of CFO and board member. Jet Airways, which founder Naresh Goyal led for more than 25 years, was grounded on 17 April 2019 after it ran out of cash.



