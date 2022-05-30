Jewelegance invites everyone to join their anniversary celebrations

'29th May', was the very day Jewelegance started its journey in the year 2018. Situated in the heart of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Jewelegance is popularly known for offering online services across the country and abroad as well. Being a business unit of Starck Corporation LLP, was founded by Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah, and Gunjan Soni. This year, Jewelegance is celebrating its 4th Anniversary. To celebrate this special day, Jewelegance is running an 'Anniversary Offer' from May 22, 2022, till June 12, 2022.

Speaking on the anniversary celebration, Dhruval Shah, Founder, Jewelegance, said, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel. The focus is on customer service."

Registered under a trademark class 14,16,35,42, Jewelegance has created its mark in the online jewellery industry just within a few years. The ultimate purpose of Jewelegance is to provide excellent products with unequalled attention, trust, and hassle-free services to the client. Jewelegance's parent business, Starck Corporation LLP, has played an important role in establishing a notable platform for the organization.

Jewelegance believes in team power and 90% of the workforce comprises of women. The team 'SHEROES' are smart, diligent and have managed every task with utmost care since the foundation day. Jewelegance's women force has put their unbeatable efforts, dedication, and ethics to make the brand popular in the industry.

"We don't force customers to buy; we simply want to give them what they want," added Dhruval Shah, Founder, Jewelegance.

Everyone can find something at Jewelegance from a great variety of antiques, fancy, modern, and everyday wear jewellery. From danglers to antique earrings, delicate to rich adorned bangles and bracelets, short and long- necklaces, fancy rings, mangalsutra, sleek chains, and endless collections are all accessible at the click of a button.

Jewelegance has never infringed on quality or service. Their major goal is to make customers happy, and hence maintain a strong link with them.

To make the celebration unforgettable, Jewelegance has launched certain offers and is available on

- Making charges at Rs 299/gm on purchase of Gold & Diamond Jewellery above 25 grams.- Making charges at Rs 399/gm on purchase of Gold & Diamond Jewellery below 25 grams.- 0 per cent Interest Instalment Scheme.

For more details, connect with the customer support team.

Excellent Customer Service

Jewelegance is recognized for providing exceptional customer service. Queries can be sent through several channels such as Email, Whatsapp, SMS, Facebook, Instagram, and Live Chat on the section of the website.

The Jewelegance team's most notable feature is maintaining continual contact with the clients. Every possible step is taken to ensure that the product is provided to the client, from booking through partial payments, and product selection to delivery. Even after the transaction, Jewelegance maintains contact with their customers to provide uninterrupted service.

Jewelegance has achieved success and adoration from clientele all around the world in a relatively short period of time. Jewelegance is also quite proactive on various social media sites, where it provides consumers with the most recent details on deals and discounts.

