Jharkhand: PM Modi to dedicate revived Sindri fertiliser plant tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday dedicate the revived Sindri fertiliser plant, managed by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited, in Jharkhand.

The prime minister will dedicate this plant in the presence of the Jharkhand Governor, Chief Minister; and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, as per a ministry release.

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) is a joint venture company of public sector undertakings (PSUs) namely, National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Coal India Ltd (CIL) and FCIL/HFCL, which was incorporated on June 15, 2016, which revived Sindri fertilizer unit by setting up a new ammonia-urea plant with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh tonne per annum.

The Sindri Plant started urea production on November 5, 2022.

HURL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up a new ammonia-urea plant at Sindri with a capacity of 2,200 TPD ammonia and 3850 TPD neem coated urea, with an investment of Rs 8,939.25 crore and equity participation of 29.67 per cent each by NTPC, IOCL and CIL and 11 per cent by FCIL, the Ministry added.

Setting up the gas-based Sindri Plant was part of the initiatives taken by the government to revive the closed urea units of Fertiliser Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilisers Corporation Ltd (HFCL) in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector.

India imports a sizable portion of its fertiliser needs. Revival of closed units of FCIL and HFCL had been the top priority agenda of the present government.

The Sindri plant will add 12.7 lakh tonne per annum of indigenous urea production in the country and help to realise the vision of 'Atmairbharta'. The foundation stone of the Sindri project was laid by the Prime Minister on May 25, 2018.

"The plant would ensure adequate supply of urea to the farmers in the state of Jharkhand as well as West Bengal, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar," the ministry asserted.

