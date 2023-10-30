Jindal Panther celebrates victory in Bhopal - Pataudi Cup
By ANI | Published: October 30, 2023 01:57 PM 2023-10-30T13:57:50+5:30 2023-10-30T14:00:03+5:30
Jindal Steel & Power Limited
New Delhi [India], October 30: The Jaipur Polo Ground witnessed a thrilling showdown on Sunday, October 29, 2023, as the Bhopal - Pataudi Cup (8 Goals) final took place, heralding the commencement of the Delhi Polo Season. In a captivating match between Achievers Blue and Jindal Panther, two outstanding teams showcased their prowess in professional polo.
The Jindal Panther team, featuring Arjuna 2 awardees Simran Shergill and Samir Suhag, delivered a masterclass performance that outshone their opponents in every facet of the game. Jindal Panther emerged victorious with a final score of 11 goals to 7, securing their 4th consecutive title win just a month after their triumph in the Jindal Panther Polo Cup. Notably, Simran Shergill and Siddhant were instrumental in their success, contributing a combined total of 9 goals.
In a momentous ceremony, the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pandey, presented the winning team with the prestigious Bhopal Pataudi Cup, while the runners-up were honored by the distinguished Padma Shri Sharmila Tagore.
Score Card:
Jindal Panther
1. Simran Shergill - 4 Goals
2. Siddhant Sinha - 6 Goals
Achievers Blue
1. Daniel Otamendi - 1 Goal
2. Abhimanyu Pathak - 5 Goals
Jindal Panther's resounding victory in the Bhopal - Pataudi Cup exemplifies their excellence and dominance in the world of polo. The team continues to etch its name in the annals of the sport's history, securing its position as a force to be reckoned with.
