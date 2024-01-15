Jindal Public School Annual Day Festival Enthralls with Ananya Panday and Student Presentations

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 15: "Dwarka-based Jindal Public School hosted its grand annual festival on Saturday. The theme for this year's celebration was 'The Legacy of India,' featuring vibrant presentations by students. Renowned Bollywood actress Ananya Panday graced the occasion as a chief guest. Ananya not only addressed the audience but also showcased her dance moves on stage alongside the school's students. The extravagant event witnessed the presence of 5,000 attendees.

During her speech, Ananya Panday expressed her admiration for the students' performances, praising the young talents and commending the school for nurturing such remarkable abilities. She highlighted the students' excellent portrayal of women empowerment, ISRO achievements, and the significance of sports. Ananya extended heartfelt gratitude to the children for their dedication and acknowledged the school staff for preparing the students for such impressive programs.

Vinay Mishra, MLA of Dwarka constituency, also attended the event, expressing pride in Jindal Public School's prestigious reputation. He appreciated the outstanding presentations that captivated everyone present. Who prepared mind-blowing programs with so much hard work and dedication. I am also thankful to Chairman Pratik Jindal, the Principal, and all the teachers who prepared the children for this program with their hard work.

Addressing the audience at the annual festival, Pratik Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Public School, emphasized the goal of involving students in community activities. He stated that such programs instill teamwork and unity among students. Prateek Jindal specially thanked Ananya Panday and MLA Vinay Mishra for taking valuable time to participate in the school's program.

