Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities launches a new Undergraduate Honours Degree in Sociology

Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH) is launching a new and innovative BA (Hons) degree in Sociology with effect from August 2022.

Drawing on the multidisciplinary strengths of JSLH, the new programme covers the traditional areas of Sociology to give the students a strong basis and an education in the subject comparable to the best international universities. It also expands into areas of creativity, the social impact of new technologies and public health, and has a strong practical and applied component. The programme is designed to give students access to a wide range of careers in the arts, technology, health, research, social work and journalism, among others.

The new programme was initiated on 9 March with a forum on the topic of "Who Am I? Thinking Sociologically About Oneself," featuring a panel of Indian and international speakers and launching a video competition for current and prospective students on the theme. The panelists included Professor (Dr) Sanjay Jhingan, International College of Liberal Arts, Japan; Anjali Pathak, Human Rights practitioner; and Mary Reisel, Rikkyo University, Japan. The talk was moderated by Professor (Dr) John Robert Clammer, Director of the BA (Hons) Sociology, JSLH.

In Professor Clammer's words, "The vision for the new programme is to create a degree of high international standard that is competitive with comparable degrees in India and abroad and innovative in two principal ways. The first of these is to develop specialisations in emerging areas including the sociology of technology, health, creativity and applied aspects of the subject. The second, while maintaining international standards and curriculum, is to root the teaching and research in the context of contemporary Indian society and its needs and issues. This will make the degree attractive to both local as well as international students".

The Dean of Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, Dr Kathleen A. Modrowski said, "The educational landscape is rapidly changing due to the critical needs in today's world, advances in technology and the job market. The boundaries between sociology and other disciplines have become more porous making it possible to look at the world through multiple lenses and discover and apply solutions to real life situations. Based on a liberal pedagogy of interdisciplinarity and experiential learning, students in the B.A (Honours) Sociology programme will gain a profound sense of purpose from a learning environment that nurtures individual aspirations as it cultivates foundational skills. The 'Who Am I' panel discussion and competition will spark students' ideas about the fundamental structures of human society and the processes that create, renew and evolve the way humans live".

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "O.P. Jindal Global University is an Institution of Eminence and is ranked as the best private university in India and in the top 500 universities globally. This new BA (Hons) Sociology programme intends to fulfill the University's slogan of a 'Private University Promoting Public Service'. It will equip students with the skills to take up a range of careers in public and social service through its highly applied character which aims to link scholarship with practice in a unique way. Situating the degree in JSLH offers students the opportunity to dynamically combine their major with elective courses in subjects such as Political Science, Social Psychology, Economics, Philosophy, Literature, and the Fine and Performing Arts. Additionally, the wider resources of O.P. Jindal Global University--with its expanding range of Schools including Business, Government, International Relations, Psychology, Journalism, Art and Architecture, and Languages and Literature--are also available to students to draw on."

