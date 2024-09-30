Jindal Stainless partners with CJ Darcl Logistics to develop lightweight stainless steel containers for greener logistics

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Jindal Stainless, India's largest stainless steel manufacturer, has joined forces with CJ Darcl Logistics Limited (CJ Darcl), one of the nation's top logistics providers, to introduce lightweight and eco-friendly stainless steel containers.

According to the exchange filing, these containers, constructed from high-strength JT grade stainless steel, are set to transform the transportation of goods such as polymers, batteries, and rubber.

Each container is built using 2.2 metric tonnes of JT stainless steel supplied by Jindal Stainless, replacing the conventional carbon steel previously used in sidewalls, end walls, roofs, and underframes.

This transition to stainless steel has led to a significant weight reduction of approximately 500 kilogrammes per container, allowing for increased cargo capacity, better fuel efficiency, and lower operational costs.

Additionally, JT grade stainless steel offers superior safety features, including enhanced impact resistance and fireproofing, which extend the containers' lifespan.

Speaking on the collaboration, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, stated, "Stainless steel solutions in logistics and mobility offer a promising path towards a greener future. The use of JT grade stainless steel not only reduces the weight of containers, improving fuel efficiency but also ensures a longer lifespan with minimal maintenance, making it a more sustainable solution with the least amount of carbon footprint."

He added, "Being an inert metal, stainless steel does not react with the materials being transported, thereby ensuring zero contamination. This partnership with CJ Darcl is part of a larger vision of creating sustainable, cost-effective solutions that benefit both the industry and the environment."

With its extensive multimodal logistics network, covering road, rail, air, and sea transport, CJ Darcl is well-positioned to roll out these stainless steel containers across various sectors.

The containers' increased cargo capacity and long-term cost savings align perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable logistics solutions. CJ Darcl's focus on green logistics also supports India's broader goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070.

Pardeep Bansal, President of CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., highlighted the significance of the development, saying, "This development marks a significant shift in the logistics industry by leveraging the strength, lighter weight, and enhanced durability of stainless steel, along with its long-term sustainability benefits."

Jindal Stainless provided crucial technical support throughout the project, including design collaboration, conducting Finite Element Analysis (FEA), developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and offering training to the fabrication team at Kamal Coach Works in Jaipur, CJ Darcl's approved vendor.

Ombre Stainless Pvt. Ltd. also contributed by providing custom stainless steel tubes for the containers' underframes, further enhancing strength and sustainability.

