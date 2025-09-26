Jindal Steel Commissions One of India's Largest Blast Furnaces at Angul, On Track to 12 MTPA Capacity

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Angul (Odisha) [India], September 26: Jindal Steel has marked a major milestone in India's steelmaking industry by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace. This achievement was realised with the commissioning of the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace - II. The ceremonial "blow-in" was led by Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, firmly establishing Angul as the largest single-location steel facility in the country.

The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace, with a useful volume of 5,499 m³, ranks among the world's largest and most advanced. It exemplifies Jindal Steel's commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry by combining scale with cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design, and enhanced sustainability.

"Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul's capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Rooted in Odisha's culture and powered by cutting-edge technology, this furnace represents our vision to unite tradition with innovation," said Mr Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel.

This accomplishment gives fresh momentum to Jindal Steel's long-term growth ambitions. Angul will now serve as the company's central hub for future expansion. Planned developments include a dedicated port at Paradeep, a slurry pipeline and a coal pipe conveyor to enhance supply chain efficiency, the Shreebhoomi Power Plant, and new coke oven facilities. Together, these projects will establish Angul as the cornerstone of Jindal Steel's global growth strategy.

Jindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

