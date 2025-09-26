Jindal Steel commissions one of India’s largest blast furnaces at Odisha plant

Angul (Odisha), Sep 26 Jindal Steel on Friday said it has commissioned one of India’s largest blast furnaces at its integrated steel plant in Odisha's Angul, doubling hot metal capacity from 4 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) to 9 MTPA -- marking a major milestone in the country’s steelmaking industry by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace.

The feat was achieved with the commissioning of the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace–II. The ceremonial “blow-in” was led by Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal -- firmly establishing Angul as the largest single-location steel facility in the country.

"Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India.

Rooted in Odisha’s culture and powered by cutting-edge technology, "this furnace represents our vision to unite tradition with innovation", he added.

The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace ranks among the world’s largest and most advanced.

It exemplifies Jindal Steel’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry by combining scale with cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design, and enhanced sustainability.

Angul will now serve as the company’s central hub for future expansion.

Planned developments include a dedicated port at Paradeep, a slurry pipeline and a coal pipe conveyor to enhance supply chain efficiency, the Shreebhoomi Power Plant, and new coke oven facilities.

Together, these projects will establish Angul as the cornerstone of Jindal Steel’s global growth strategy, said the company.

With an investment footprint exceeding $12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa.

Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

