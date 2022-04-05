Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company to collaborate on EV solutions

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, and TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that they will collaborate to create a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country.

Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular ACcharging network and a DC fast-charging network.

This will align with Jio-bp and TVS' commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers. In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience, according to a joint press statement released by Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company.

Operating under the brand 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels andmobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

TVS Motor Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies. Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company has committed Rs 1,000 crores towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested.

To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor