Jio Financial Services lists on BSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Jio Financial Services Limited made its debut on the BSE today. The listing ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries from the world of finance.

The BSE Listing ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by BSE Chairman Subhash S Mundra and the esteemed directors of Jio Financial Services Limited.

“JFS will seek to optimize all that India provides. India is the growth momentum of what we have not seen in our history. In the next 8 or 9 years we should double our GDP from where it is. Along with that, the achievements in the digital field are already visible, whether it is in straight-through processing, the financial sector, or real-time transactions,” said veteran banker KV Kamath, an independent director.

The dignitaries present on the stage included Kamath, BSE Chairman Mundra, Anshuman Thakur (Senior Vice President of Jio Platform Limited), Bimal Tanna (Independent Director), Jagannath Kumar (CEO of Reliance Foundation), Hitesh Setia (CEO and President), Sunil Mehta (CEO of the Indian Banks Association), K Seturaman (President, Group Cooperative Secretarial and Governance of Reliance Industries Ltd), and Jaishree Rajesh.

The listing ceremony was marked by an air of anticipation and excitement as JFSL's stocks were officially made available for trading on the BSE.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), originally incorporated as Reliance Strategic Investments Private Limited in 1999, has undergone several transformations to become the powerhouse it is today.

The journey that began over two decades ago saw the company evolve into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited in 2002, and finally, it was rebranded as 'Jio Financial Services Limited' on July 25, 2023, marking a shift towards the financial sector.

Market experts and investors are keeping a close eye on JFSL's performance in the coming days. This listing is expected to create ripples in the financial industry, and it remains to be seen how Jio Financial Services Limited will leverage this opportunity to further cement its position in the market.

As the trading session continues, all eyes will remain firmly fixed on the BSE ticker, tracking the rise and fall of JFSL's stock and the potential it holds for the future.

