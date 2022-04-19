Jio launches new JioFiber plans at zero entry cost for postpaid users

Jio, India's largest telecom and broadband service provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new JioFiber plan that comes at zero entry cost for postpaid customers.

Under the new plan, customers will get an internet box (Gateway Router), set-top box and installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection.

The new plan will be made available to all users from 22nd April 2022, Jio said in a statement.

Jio said it will offer unlimited entertainment starting at only Rs 100 extra for JioFiber customers. Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399 per month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 over-the-top (OTT) apps.

The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids and JioCinema

"Users get access to leading 14 entertainment apps on a large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite movies, TV channels, Originals, news, shows, sports and much more," Jio said.

( With inputs from ANI )

