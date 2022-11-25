Jio rolls out 5G services in all Gujarat districts

Jio on Friday announced it has rolled out its True 5G network in every headquarters of Gujarat's 33 districts, thereby making the western state the first state in India to get 100 per cent coverage of 5G services in the state.

As a model state, Jio said it would launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across education, health care, agriculture, industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.

The telecom firm said Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance's 'Janmabhoomi' and added that this strategic announcement was a dedication to Gujarat and its people.

Jio also mentioned about True 5G-powered initiative named 'Education-For-All', in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitise 100 schools in Gujarat.

With this initiative, the firm said it will connect schools with its JioTrue5G connectivity, Advanced Content Platform, Teacher and Student Collaboration Platform and School Management Platform.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said, "We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 per cent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives."

"Education is a focus-area for our Hon'ble Prime Minister. Imagine the power of having 300-400 million skilled Indians joining the workforce in the next 10-15 years," he said, adding that it will not only give a better standard of living to each Indian but will also help in realising our Prime Minister's vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

From November 25, Jio said its users in Gujarat will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience at more than 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) speeds with unlimited data at no additional cost.

The Chairman also said, "Reliance Foundation already runs a programme named Education and Sports for All (ESA), where it enables and empowers youth at the grass-root level with quality education and opportunities in sports. Jio and Reliance Foundation will take the 'Education for All' initiative to a whole new level by using the powerful 5G tech along with platforms that digitise the schools and bring them at par with the best in India and the world."

Stressing on the standalone 5G architecture with an advanced 5G network with zero dependencies on the 4G network, the company statement mentioned Jio True5G's threefold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in the country.

The telecom company emphasised that it has the largest and the best mix of fifth-generation mobile system (5G) spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country," the Chairman also said, adding, "This is our constant belief, inspired by our We Care philosophy."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor