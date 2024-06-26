JK Cement Boosts Production Capacity with the Addition of New Grinding Unit at Prayagraj

NewsVoir

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26: JK Cement, a leading Indian manufacturer of grey cement and prominent global white cement producer, today announced the commissioning of a new grinding unit at its Prayagraj Plant in Uttar Pradesh. This significant milestone, achieved in a record time of under ten months, strengthens JK Cement's commitment to meet the growing demand for cement and solidify its position as a key industry leader.

The Prayagraj Plant is a 2 MTPA Clinker Grinding unit project which will increase the overall capacity of the organization from the present 22 MTPA to 24 MTPA. This strategic move allows the company to efficiently cater to the burgeoning demand for cement across the Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Prayagraj grinding unit is equipped with cutting-edge German technology, ensuring high energy efficiency and reducing input and fixed costs. This strategic expansion positions JK Cement to cater to the evolving needs of a diverse customer base across key markets.

The Eastern Uttar Pradesh market for cement is significant, driven by the region's rapid infrastructure development. The government's heavy investment in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and buildings, is expected to continue fueling growth. JK Cement's strategic move into this market leverages its expertise and resources to meet the increasing demand, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to launch this new grinding unit at Prayagraj, which marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. As India accelerates its infrastructure development to sustain robust economic growth, we are continually scaling our capacities to cater to escalating demands from the infrastructure, housing, and construction sectors. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and contributing to the socio-economic development remains unwavering. We anticipate that these endeavors will not only foster our growth but also actively contribute to the overall development of the region and the nation."

Madhavkrishna Singhania, Deputy Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement Ltd., added, "Our relentless pursuit of excellence has led us to this momentous occasion. Cementing our market foothold emerges as a paramount objective, seamlessly harmonizing with our overarching vision of achieving sustainable and profitable expansion. This strategic addition not only ensures our steadfast role in nation-building but also ushers in an array of employment opportunities within the state. We are committed to operational brilliance and innovative contributions, amplifying growth and progress on both regional and national horizons."

Presently, JK Cement operates two functional units in the state of Uttar Pradesh, situated in Aligarh and Hamipur with the capacity of 1.5 MTPA and 2 MTPA respectively. Designed with cutting-edge technologies, the project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the local economy and fostering regional growth.

JK Cement's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability is evident in the design and operation of the new grinding unit. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and adheres to the highest environmental and safety standards. This strategic expansion reinforces JK Cement's position as a leading cement manufacturer in India, poised to meet the growing demands of the construction and infrastructure sectors.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over five decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement's operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.

The Company has an installed capacity of 22 MTPA of Grey Cement, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With a total White Cement Capacity of 1.48 MTPA and Wall Putty capacity of 1.33 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold across 36 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com.

