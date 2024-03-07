JLL inaugurates first of its kind exhibition to promote Sustainable Innovation in Real Estate

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: JLL, a global leader in real estate services, announced its inaugural exhibition cum fair on Sustainability and Innovation, marking a monumental stride in the company's dedication in reshaping environment for better future. This pioneering event held at Conrad Bengaluru on 29th February 2024 signifies a pivotal moment in JLL's journey towards fostering positive change, as it brings together the esteemed industry professionals, visionaries, and pioneers to showcase the symbiotic relationship between sustainability and innovation in the real estate sector.

The event demonstrated how sustainability principles can be integrated into innovative technologies, building design, and operational practices. Attendees got the opportunity to witness firsthand how cutting-edge solutions, such as smart buildings, renewable energy systems, and circular economy models, are driving sustainability while fostering efficiency, productivity, and resilience.

Commenting on the event, Sandeep Sethi, Divisional President JLL WD APAC said: 'We, at JLL, have sustainability at its core. We have embraced sustainability and innovation as crucial drivers for long-term success and positive environmental impact. JLL's pioneering exhibition and fair on sustainability and innovation is a successful attempt to establish a standard for the real estate industry's commitment towards positive change. JLL has built a platform that propels the industry towards sustainable innovations, encouraging collaboration, inspiring sustainable investments, and empowering knowledge sharing. This remarkable event not only highlights JLL's commitment towards a better future, but also inspires stakeholders around the world to embrace sustainability and innovation as core values in shaping a better built environment for future generations."

The exhibition was followed by JLL's annual Partner Summit 2024. The summit was hosted by the organization to reward and recognize its partners for their significant contributions to the organization's success. The summit witnessed participation from, 237 partners. This program plays a significant role in creating a positive work environment, inspiring excellence, and increasing partner engagement. Beyond individual accolades, this program also serves as a catalyst for fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and engagement, reaffirming JLL's steadfast commitment to nurturing its greatest assetthe talented individuals who propel its success.

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 106,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

JLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. The Firm has grown from strength to strength in India for the past two decades. JLL India has an extensive presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier-II and III markets with a cumulative strength of over 14000 professionals. The Firm provides investors, developers, local corporates and multinational companies with a comprehensive range of services. These include leasing, capital markets, research & advisory, transaction management, project development, facility management and property & asset management. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, industrial, warehouse and logistics, data centers, residential, retail, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, and education. For further information, please visit jll.co.in

