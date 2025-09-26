JOCKEY: PK7 Studios Brings India’s First Film on Madurai Goat Fight

New Delhi [India], September 26:After breaking new ground with Muddy, India's first-ever mud racing film, visionary filmmaker Dr. Pragabhal now presents JOCKEY, produced by PK7 Studios. This ambitious project marks the first Indian film to depict the traditional Madurai Goat Fight, a centuries-old cultural sport, on the big screen with raw authenticity and cinematic scale.

The director's inspiration came from witnessing the fierce yet emotional goat fights in Madurai. What captivated him was not only the adrenaline of the sport, but the bond between goats and their handlers – relationships steeped in ritual, respect, and survival. The goats, often treated as family members, are adorned and worshipped before stepping into the arena. This blend of tradition, culture, and human-animal connection forms the core of JOCKEY.

To bring this story alive, Dr. Pragabhal immersed himself in Madurai for nearly three years, researching the culture, observing local practices, and building trust with handlers. For him, authenticity was non-negotiable: the actors had to live, train, and bond with the goats just like real handlers. Goats were purchased and cared for, with the cast feeding, bathing, and spending months alongside them to create genuine emotional connections.

The casting itself was challenging. Actors Yuvan Krishna and Ridhan Krishnas committed to an extraordinary level of preparation, enduring rigorous physical training and facing real risks during practice sessions. Actress Ammu Abhiramiand veteran actor Madhu Sudhan Rao add depth and emotional weight to the narrative, supported by strong performances from Tamil talent. Produced by Prema Krishnadas & C. Devadas

Technically, JOCKEY is mounted with expertise and vision:

Cinematography by Udhayakumar captures goat fight sequences and night visuals with breathtaking precision.

by captures goat fight sequences and night visuals with breathtaking precision. Editing by Srikanth , known for handling complex, technically demanding films.

by , known for handling complex, technically demanding films. Music by Sakthi Balaji , blending Tamil folk instruments with modern cinematic scoring.

by , blending Tamil folk instruments with modern cinematic scoring. Art Direction by Udhayakumar, recreating authentic Madurai settings without artificial sets.

The film also boasts world-class technical support, including sound designer Raja Krishnan (National Award winner) and colorist Ranga, ensuring top-notch post-production.

At its essence, JOCKEY is not merely about goat fights – it is about the spirit of Madurai, the resilience of its people, and the unbreakable bond between man and animal. With intense performances, real-life action, and heartfelt storytelling, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience unlike anything Indian audiences have seen before.

Speaking about the film, Dr Pragabhal said:

“Goat fighting is culture, emotion, and survival woven into the lives of the people of Madurai. With JOCKEY, we want to share this world with honesty, grit, and intensity. After three years of hard work, I am proud to present this story as a cultural and cinematic milestone.”

With JOCKEY, PK7 Studios and Dr Pragabhal are set to bring a unique, daring, and culturally rich story to national and global audiences.

– PK7 Studios & Director Dr. Pragabhal

