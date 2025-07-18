JOGANI Scrim Laid Mesh: The Lightweight Reinforcement Transforming Construction and Composites

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: From waterproofing to wallboards, scrim laid mesh is quietly reshaping industries with durability, efficiency, and design flexibility. In a world demanding smarter, stronger, and lighter materials, Scrim Laid Mesh has emerged as a silent workhorse across multiple industries. Used in construction, packaging, waterproofing membranes, insulation systems, and composite materials, this unassuming reinforcement fabric is gaining widespread adoption—particularly in India's booming infrastructure and industrial sectors.

What is JOGANI Scrim Laid Mesh? Jogani Scrim laid mesh is a non-woven, open-grid textile made by laying continuous yarns (typically polyester, fiberglass, or natural blends) in a warp-weft pattern and bonding them at the junctions through thermal, chemical, or mechanical processes. Unlike woven fabrics, scrim is engineered to be lightweight, stable, and exceptionally cost-effective.

Reinforces Without Bulk : Offers high tensile strength while maintaining flexibility and low weight.

: Offers high tensile strength while maintaining flexibility and low weight. Improves Durability : Prevents cracking, warping, and delamination in laminates and coatings.

: Prevents cracking, warping, and delamination in laminates and coatings. Highly Customizable: Mesh size, orientation, and bonding technique can be tailored for specific use cases.

According to industry experts, scrim mesh is now a preferred reinforcement in bitumen membranes, gypsum boards, FRP panels, and tear-resistant packaging. Its rise is also aligned with the Make in India initiative and growing demand for sustainable, high-performance reinforcement materials. “Scrim Laid Mesh combines simplicity with strength. Its impact spans across waterproofing, insulation, interiors, and even composites—helping manufacturers meet global quality standards at local costs,” says Mahesh Kumar Jogani, Director, JOGANI Reinforcement. This mesh has many applications.

Construction & Waterproofing : Reinforces bituminous and acrylic membranes, EIFS, and wallboards.

: Reinforces bituminous and acrylic membranes, EIFS, and wallboards. Industrial Packaging : Used in tear-resistant envelopes, fabrics, and flexible packaging liners.

: Used in tear-resistant envelopes, fabrics, and flexible packaging liners. Composites: Acts as a stabilizer in FRP sheets, panels, and automotive laminates.

About JOGANI® Reinforcement

JOGANI® Reinforcement is a leading manufacturer and exporter of engineered technical textiles and composite reinforcement solutions. Known for innovation in basalt, fiberglass, and polymer mesh technologies, JOGANI® supports infrastructure, construction, and composite industries globally. Please connect to www.joganireinforcement.com for further information

