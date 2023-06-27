Jones The Breeze Offers Budget-Friendly Residential Apartments in Sithalapakkam

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27: Jones Foundations, one of Chennai's most renowned and trusted builders, has recently launched Jones The Breeze, a landmark gated community comprising 240 units of 2 and 3 BHK budget friendly apartments. Located at Sithalapakkam, Medavakkam, Jones The Breeze is developed on a 2-acre land with sprawling greenery and pedestrian-friendly zones.

As a limited time inaugural offer, the 2 BHK apartments, spanning 1017 Sq. Ft., are priced at Rs. 49 lakhs onwards, while the spacious 3 BHK apartments, covering 1135 Sq. Ft., start from Rs. 62 lakhs. These prices are all-inclusive of the registration fees.

With a strong focus on resident well-being, these Vaastu-compliant apartments provide ample ventilation and expansive verandas. The community is equipped with an array of amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, a creche, a sprawling park and a dedicated play area for children. It features hydro pneumatic water supply, a sewage treatment plant, and rainwater harvesting to promote sustainability. Solar panels to illuminate common areas, 24/7 power backup, provision for DTH are some of the other highlights of the project.

In his comments, M. Jones, Founder and Managing Director, said, "Jones The Breeze is designed to offer an unrivaled living experience. Even though these apartments resemble a world of luxury within a gated community, they are budget-friendly. They fulfill every property owner's major requirements, including commercial value, top-notch amenities, and prime, attractive locations. We are sure that residents will be captivated by the extraordinary features and comforts provided."

Talking about the company's legacy, he remarked, "Our relentless dedication to unparalleled quality has strengthened our position as the most preferred builder in the city. With over 50 completed projects and over 5,000 homes delivered since 1993, each of our ventures stands as a landmark property. Our impeccable track record of timely project delivery showcases our commitment to excellence. Furthermore, our unwavering commitment to transparency in pricing and transactions distinguishes us within the industry."

It is to be noted that Jones Foundations has unveiled Jones The Serene Avenue, an exquisite residential plot project in January 2023. Situated in the heart of Moolacheri (Ponmar), this development offers a total of 220 meticulously crafted plots, varying in size to cater to diverse needs. Ranging from a starting plot size of 600 Sq. Ft. to a maximum size of 2250 Sq. ft., homeowners can choose the perfect space to build their dream abode. The project boasts an exclusive club house, ensuring residents have access to premium amenities right at their doorstep.

Located near Medavakkam - Mambakkam Road, Ponmar, Moolacheri, Chennai, this project is conveniently situated 2 km away from Mambakkam, 7 km from OMR Road, 8 km from Medavakkam, and 12 km from Tambaram.

A highlight of the project is that it features a Club House with indoor games, an air-conditioned gym, a swimming pool, and a party hall. The Park area includes an open gym, a basketball court, a shuttle court, landscaped gardens, and a walking trench. For the little ones, there is a dedicated kids' play area. The pricing is remarkably attractive, starting from just Rs. 25 lakhs onwards (excluding registration), based on an affordable rate of Rs. 3900 per Sq. Ft.

Another one of Jones Foundations' ongoing projects is Jones Cassia, which stands as the biggest gated community villa project in Ottiyambakkam, featuring over 50 world-class amenities. These villas range from 3, 4, and 5 BHK layouts. Developed on a vast 30-acre land, the project boasts sprawling greenery and pedestrian-friendly zones. The project offers an extensive range of amenities, including 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance, a supermarket, a tennis court, a library, a swimming pool, a creche, parks, a party hall, a coffee shop, a gym, a mini theater, a polyclinic, table soccer, yoga facilities, badminton, table tennis, billiards, volleyball, basketball, and an ATM.

The luxurious 3 BHK villas, starting from 1768 Sq. Ft., are priced at Rs. 1.20 crore onwards while the price of spacious 3 BHK villas of 1893 Sq. Ft. starts from Rs. 1.60 crore onwards. The prices are exclusive of the registration fees.

Fore more details, please visit: www.jonesfoundations.com.

