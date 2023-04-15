Joshiy-Joju George movie "Antony" pooja ceremony and title launch have been done at the Crown Plaza Kochi

New Delhi [India], April 15 (/ATK): After the super hit movie "Pappan," done by Suresh Gopi, Joshiy is directing his new movie, now titled "Antony." Joju George, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Vijayaraghavan, who played the main roles in the previous Joshiy-directed movie named "Porinju Mariam Jose," are the same characters that are going to act in the movie "Antony." This is another feature of this movie. Kaly Priyadarshan and Asha Sharath are playing other major characters in the movie. The movie "Porinju Mariam Jose," which was a super hit, comes under the duo of Joju George and Joshiy. The character Kattalan Porinju has its own fan base.

Again, the combo of Joshiy and Joju George doubled the expectations. After the movie named "Iratta," Joju is playing the hero role in this movie.

The film is produced by Einstein Zach Paul under the banner of Einstein Media. The film's title launch and pooja were held at the Kochi Crown Plaza Hotel. Written by Rajesh Varma, cinematography by Ranadive, editing by Shyam Sasidharan, music by Jakes Bejoy, Production Controller: Deepak Parameswaram, Art Direction: Dileep Nath, Costume Design: Praveen Varma, Makeup: Ronex Xavier, Distribution: Appu Pathu Pappu Production, Marketing Planning: Obscura Entertainment are the other crew members of the film.

