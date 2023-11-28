Joshiy's 'Antony' Trailer Drops: A Riveting Action Film Packed with Heartwarming and Unconventional Relationships

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: The second collaboration of the 'Porinju Mariyam Jose' team 'Antony' has released its trailer. The trailer has garnered positive reviews, generating anticipation among film enthusiasts. The film is produced by Einstin Zac Paul, and co-produced by Sushilkumar Agrawal, Rajat Agrawal, Nitin Kumar, Gokul Varma, and Krishnaraj Rajan, under Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments, with executive producer Shijo Joseph. Rajesh Varma has penned the script. 'Antony' skillfully combines emotional depth with gripping action, transcending familial bonds to deliver a compelling narrative.

Starring a stellar cast including Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, 'Antony is set to release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu under the banners of Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments. The overseas rights of the film is bagged by Phars Filmco Motion Pictures.

The film delves into relationships that hold a deeper connection than blood ties. In addition to the lead actors, 'Antony' features a seasoned ensemble cast, including Vijayaraghavan, Asha Sarath, Jinu Joseph, Hariprasanth, Appani Sarath, Binu Pappu, Sudhir Karamana, Jewel Mary, Jiju John, Padmaraj Ratheesh, RJ Shan, Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Karate Karthi, Sijoy Varghese, Tiny Tom, and Manohariamma. Adding to the intrigue, Kalyani Priyadarshan takes on a never-before-seen role in the film.

'Antony' unfolds with captivating cinematography by Renadive, accompanied by soul-stirring music from Jakes Bejoy. Under the directorial finesse of Joshiy, the film assures a distinctive amalgamation of emotion and action, highlighting the director's unique style. Dream Big Films secures the film's distribution, and at the helm, Sibi Jose Chalissery serves as the chief associate director, while Rajasekhar takes charge as the action director.

'Antony' also features a skilled crew, with editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan. Dilip Nath's art direction showcases artistic finesse, while Praveen Varma designs captivating costumes. Deepak Parameswaran efficiently manages production, and Ronex Xavier brings characters to life with makeup artistry. Anoop P Chacko's stills and Vishnu Govind's masterful audiography add depth to this cinematic masterpiece. Sabari serves as the film's PRO. The film's marketing and communication is handled by Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social) and in Kerala by Obscura. 'Antony' beckons you to immerse yourself in an emotionally charged narrative of unconventional relationships, promising a captivating experience that lingers.

