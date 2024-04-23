Jotwani Associates' Strategic Relocation to Noida's Tech Corridor Enhances Global Legal Connectivity

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 23: Jotwani Associates, a leading Indian law firm with an extensive international clientele, is delighted to announce its relocation to a new office in Bhutani Techno Park, Sector 127, Noida. This strategic move signifies the firm's commitment to expanding its presence and enhancing its service offerings to clients across the globe.

Established in New Delhi, India, Jotwani Associates has earned a stellar reputation for providing exceptional legal services in various jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Australia, England, Europe, Singapore, China, and Japan. Specializing in Patent, Copyright, Trademark, Corporate Laws, Designs, Litigation (Civil & Criminal), Government Relations, and Policy, the firm caters to diverse legal needs with proficiency and dedication.

With a team of 42 attorneys, Jotwani Associates operates on a global scale, offering round-the-clock legal assistance to its clients. The firm's underlying philosophy is rooted in delivering high-quality legal solutions promptly and cost-effectively. Recognizing that timely and accurate advice can significantly impact a client's success, the firm leverages its expertise and experience to add value to every client engagement.

"We are thrilled to announce the relocation of our office to Bhutani Techno Park in Noida," said Dinesh Jotwani, Founder of Jotwani Associates. "This move underscores our commitment to providing world-class legal services to our clients while positioning ourselves for continued growth and success."

Jotwani Associates prides itself on fostering long-term relationships with its clients, evident in the significant volume of repeat business it receives. The firm's success is measured by the trust and confidence clients place in its services, reflecting its dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

In addition to its relocation, Jotwani Associates emphasizes the importance of leveraging high-technology Information Technology tools to enhance its global practice. From its office in India, the firm utilizes advanced communication procedures to ensure seamless interactions with clients worldwide. Each stage of work is meticulously defined and communicated to clients well in advance, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

For more information about Jotwani Associates and its legal services, visit www.Jotwani.com, or contact Mr. Dinesh Jotwani at 9730049704 or contact@jotwani.com.

