Joy e-bike in India embarks on a Digital Journey with Excellon Software

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (/PRNewswire): The EV Industry Specialist, Excellon Software, announces yet another Electric Vehicle manufacturer to the portfolio of its customers, the Joy e-bike from WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited. WardWizard is an innovation-driven company in the sunrise segment like EV Industry. It is also the country's 1st Electric Vehicle Manufacturer, which got listed in BSE with the core business of EV Manufacturing. Excellon Software would assist Joy e-Bike, the flagship brand of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited, in expanding new business lines of electric vehicles across the country, making Excellon's vision of helping the #makeinindia initiative by providing a solid base and co-investment to support the startups in growing their business.

Excellon Software, which serves over 13,000 + Locations across 90+ countries, is a market leader in dealer network digital transformation, combining customer-centric experience with the profound and insightful inbuilt analytics and dashboards for dealers/distributors and HO users for a comprehensive view of high-level and detailed decision-making information.

Leveraging its industry expertise of over 20 years, Excellon plans to expedite its investment in R&D to make systems more technologically enhanced with Cloud Telephony, Deep Analytics, IoT integration, and focused market segmentation. Recently, Excellon has added E-commerce and Mobility Solutions apps for its customers into the suite of digital offerings, and Joy e-bike will also be able to leverage all these offerings.

"Electric Vehicle Industry business processes are varied and complex and still developing; hence when we evaluated multiple vendors, we decided to go with Excellon Software because of their deep understanding of and experience in the automotive industry, especially the DMS space," says Mrs Sheetal Bhalerao, COO of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited.

"We are excited to have Joy e-bike as one of our esteemed customers. Our ability to provide DMS and various digital solutions is a big differentiator and value for our customers. With customers' agile needs today, we are aiming to get our solution live within a few weeks," said Sidharth Sujir, VP of Sales and Marketing Excellon Software.

Excellon Software, with its award-winning software, is recognized among the most innovative software product compes in India. The company's product portfolio includes complete dealer network management, sales & distribution management, and service management software. Excellon Software is a user-friendly, feature rich DMS platform used by dealers in more than 13,000+ locations across 90+ countries.

Excellon boasts some of the largest deployments in the world for dealer & service chains, consisting of large blue-chip enterprises that run Excellon for their mission-critical business. Excellon's robust and proven platform processes the sale of One New Vehicle every 15 sec and services a vehicle every 5 seconds. Excellon Software is also a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP); it provides GST Software for GST return & management, E-Way Bill, and E-Invoicing to many of the top 100 compes.

Joy e-bike is one of India's leading electric two-wheeler brand with more than 800 dealers Pan-India. With innovation being an integral part, our idea is to bring something new to the market, which can also help fight climate change. A part of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited.

Contact:

Shingita Kumar

shingitak@excellonsoft.com

