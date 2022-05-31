Joyville by Shapoorji Housing to launch its Maiden Brand Campaign with Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Joyville, the aspirational housing platform of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, is all set to launch its brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. The brand campaign smartly positions Joyville as 'The Next-Gen' homes for winners.

Joyville is a well-crafted platform developed by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, International Finance Corporation (an arm of the World Bank) and Asian Development Bank. It has so far launched six housing projects in four major cities. In Pune, the group offers aspirational addresses such as Joyville Hinjewadi, Joyville Hadapsar Annexe and Joyville Sensorium, besides, it has presence near Mumbai (Joyville Virar), near Kolkata (Joyville Howrah) and Haryana (Joyville Gurugram).

Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, says, "We are glad to have on-boarded Sourav, who is a household name across the country. He is known for his unique leadership, thriving passion, trust, and reliability. Thus, resonating strongly with the core attributes of our brand. All Joyville developments are an address where you are surrounded by people with drive to succeed and Sourav truly represents this spirit."

Parikshit Pawar, CMO, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, says, "Partnering with Dada is essentially a strategic move. He is recognized for his winning attitude, both on and off the field and is famously regarded as the catalyst of change for Indian cricket. This association between dada and Joyville by Shapoorji Pallonji can be viewed as a coming together of two winners from their respective fields. Such a symbiotic brand fit is very rare to see."

Sourav Ganguly says, "Brand Joyville by Shapoorji Pallonji stands for its trust and transparency. Home buying is an emotional decision, one typically doesn't like to compromise when one chooses a home." Sourav further added, "I have personally experienced some of the Joyville developments and I was completely wowed by the expanse and the lifestyle delivered. Joyville truly offers a winning residential address!"

Notably, Joyville Shapoorji Housing has successfully delivered the earlier phases of its developments in Howrah, Virar and Hinjawadi projects before the RERA deadlines.

Joyville is a USD 200 million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC and Actis to develop aspirational housing projects in India. It has already launched Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata), Joyville Virar (near Mumbai), Joyville Hinjawadi (near Pune), Joyville Gurugram. Joyville Hadapsar Annexe is the fifth project of this platform.

This story is provided by NewsVoirwill not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor