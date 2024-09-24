JSW Group says not withdrawing proposed project from Odisha

New Delhi [India], September 24 : JSW Group is not withdrawing its proposed electric vehicle and battery manufacturing project from Odisha, JSW Steel's Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Ranjan Nayak, said in a brief statement, without elaborating much on the matter.

A financial newspaper, citing sources, has earlier reported that JSW is considering shifting its EV and battery plant to Maharashtra from Odisha.

An agreement was signed with the then BJD government on February 10 to establish the project at Naraj in Cuttack and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur.

The USD 24 billion JSW Group is ranked among India's leading business houses. It has a presence in various sectors including Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Paints, Venture Capital, and Sports.

