JSW MG Motor Accelerates Into Wider NEV Portfolio: Unveils MG Cyberster and MG M9 Under its Luxury Brand Channel, MG Select

New Delhi [India], January 21: JSW MG Motor India has ushered in a new age of 'accessible luxury' with two new models - MG Cyberster, India's First all-electric Roadster and the MG M9, India's first electric three-row presidential limousine, slated to be launched this year. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 today and debuting under its new luxury brand channel, MG Select, these new models underscore the company's vision to usher in a new era of mobility in India - one that is intelligent, sustainable, and customer-focused. Pre-reservations for the MG Cyberster and M9 commence today, and customers can log on to www.mgselect.co.in and pre-book these two cars. With these two new models, the brand will soon have the widest EV portfolio with five different models across different segments, including the MG Windsor - the number one selling EV since its launch, the MG Comet, and the MG ZS.

The MG Cyberster, India's First all-electric Roadster, reimagines the classic MG B Roadster with best-in-class technology and futuristic design, blending classic elegance with exhilarating performance. A completely new roadster designed for a new generation of sportscar drivers, the MG Cyberster opens a bold and compelling new chapter for the brand. The MG M9, India's first electric three-row presidential limousine, is conceptualized to provide ultimate comfort and luxury on wheels. Redefining a luxury EV with spacious interiors, superior craftsmanship, and long range, the MG M9's charisma will appeal to luxury buyers in India.

Talking about the brand's continued success in EVs, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, "Unveiling the two new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, said "JSW MG Motor India is redefining the very concept of accessible luxury in the country by unveiling two luxurious pure EVs that combines legacy and modernity. Having brought the much-needed disruption in the EV market with Windsor EV, we are now set to give a new meaning to the modern roadster standard with MG Cyberster, with its iconic design and value-added features. Along with MG Cyberster, the introduction of the MG M9 presidential limousine is our attempt to provide ultimate comfort and luxury on wheels. With these unveils, we are offering a unique blend of style and features for the discerning buyers, reflecting on our firm commitment to bring world-class luxury and technologically-advanced, sustainable mobility solutions in India."

Speaking at the expo, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, "At JSW MG Motor India, innovation is a core pillar of our brand. We are committed to consistently disrupt the market for our customers, particularly with a sharp focus on NEVs. Our entry into the accessible luxury segment through MG Select is another testament to our persistent efforts to bring the best offering to our consumers. It is this commitment that sets us apart.

With MG Select and our premium product portfolio, we are leading the transition towards an accessible luxury market. The MG Cyberster and M9 will further enhance our growth story in India and enable us to establish the accessible luxury space in India. We remain optimistic about our vision for mobility in India, which will certainly resonate with Indian car buyers."

The MG Windsor has been creating waves since its launch in September last year. After making history as the first passenger EV in India to garner 15,176 bookings within 24 hours of its booking announcement, it also achieved the production milestone of 10,000 in just three months. This achievement underscores the growing enthusiasm for MG's offerings among Indian buyers and reflects the increasing demand for four-wheeler EVs in the market, signaling a clear shift towards electric mobility.

JSW MG Motor India, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, is redefining accessible luxury with 'MG Select', its new luxury brand channel. Designed for discerning customers, MG Select emphasizes purposeful, new-age experiences. With exclusive experience centers planned across 12 cities, featuring unique, minimalistic showrooms, this new-age luxury brand channel blends innovation, sustainability, and curated offerings to set new benchmarks in modern luxury. Rooted in the rich legacy of Morris Garages, MG Select will offer slick products and best-in-class NEV technology, seamlessly combining environmentally conscious mobility with timeless design. MG Select will deliver exceptional style, performance, and sophistication, ushering in a purpose-driven, new era of luxury in India.

The MG pavilion showcased an extensive line-up of futuristic products across different powertrains, global portfolio showstoppers and segment-first models from its popular Indian portfolio. Themed Drive.Future, the pavilion helped visitors envision the future of mobility through a series of innovative products, advanced technology, new-age mobility solutions and elevated customer experience.

Details of products unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

MG Cyberster: India's first all-electric Roadster, the MG Cyberster featuring India's first-ever electric scissor doors, operating from single-touch button across the interior console, key fob and each door in a rapid 5-second open and shut time. Engineered to ensure safety, the built-in Dual Radar sensors on each door provide protection sideways and upwards while opening. It is also clubbed with an anti-pinch bounce back feature ensuring safety for the consumer while closing the door. With lightning-fast acceleration (0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds) and a sleek silhouette, the MG Cyberster's iconic design pays homage to MG's storied heritage while redefining the modern roadster standard. Featuring an aerodynamic Kammback design, the electric vehicle comes with the industry's slimmest 77 kWh battery pack, with a thickness of just 110 mm. MG Cyberster is a powerhouse of elegance, sportiness, and innovation.

MG M9: The MG M9, India's first electric three-row presidential limousine is conceptualised to provide ultimate comfort and luxury on wheels. The limousine is built with a charismatic blend of signature styles, from its touchscreen armrest on reclining ottoman seats in the second row to the trapezoidal front grille on the exterior. With 8 massage modes in the ottoman seats and the 3-zone climate control, it ensures an elevated sense of comfort, all of which can be controlled from the touchscreen panel on the armrest. This majestic limousine is for the discerning few who long to travel with the best amenities and can comfortably seat seven passengers across three rows. The quite cabin atmosphere is comparable to a theatre with stunning audio pleasure. High on performance, MG M9 offers an immersive panoramic sunroof and front-opening skylight. With electrically powered technology, the car sets a new standard of luxury and leisure.

