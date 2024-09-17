JSW MG Motor India to Enter Premium Car Segment with MG Select

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 17: JSW MG Motor India today announced the launch of MG Select, a new channel brand targeting the growing 'accessible luxury' segment in India. This segment is characterised by consumers seeking exclusivity with premium products and elevated experiences. With MG Select, the company will focus on providing unparalleled customer experience for the segment buyers.

This move reflects the company's strategic response to opportunities in the premium automotive market, particularly the rising demand for luxury products that are more inclusive, sustainable, and personalised. This focus on a curated experience aims to differentiate MG Select in a competitive market. MG Select will establish exclusive, new-age luxury, experience centres in 12 key cities across India in Phase 1. The brand will offer a range of vehicles primarily NEVs, including plug-ins, hybrids, EVs, and more.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The traditional concept of 'purchasing' is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury."

These cars will embody MG Select's commitment to the pillars of innovation and sustainability. MG Select will offer a range of high-end vehicles, and, over the next two years, will expand its portfolio to include four premium products, with its maiden product planned for Q1 of 2025.

JSW MG Motor invites dealer partners who can resonate with the vision of MG Select and help make it a reality.

