Juhi Godambe represented India at New York Fashion Week 2023

Juhi Godambe, digital content creator & one of the leading lights of the growing community of social media fashion & lifestyle influencers glorified India on an International platform at New York Fashion Week 2023 for global luxury designers & brands likes- Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Alice & Olivia, Marrisa Wilson, Kanika Goyal and more

Commenting on this momentous achievement, she says, "Fashion week is extremely exciting and exhausting at the same time, however, had great time and great exposure."

With a large following on Instagram, this global fashion force is known as the 'Face of Indian Fashion'. From couture to street style, everything is a part of her style spectrum, proving her stature of being one of the best-dressed fashion influencers. Whatever the choice, there is a sense of confidence in everything she wears.

Juhi who has won the title of the "Voice of all things fashion and beauty", is also a founder of a fashion brand 'Arabellaa' which is an extension of her fashion personality. Infact 'Arabellaa' is one of the few Indian fashion brands that specialises in resort wear and is proud made-in-India brand.

