Juleo, the online Singles Club, Raises USD 2.5 Million to tackle the online dating & matrimony crisis from 180+ Angel Investors, Including 7 Unicorn Founders

New Delhi [India], August 9: Juleo, a Trusted, Exclusive Club for Singles, announces raising $2.5 million in an angel funding round from 180+ prominent investors to solve the online dating and matchmaking crisis in India. The illustrious list of angels includes Ramakant Sharma, Founder of Livspace; Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED; Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder of Acko; Leo Puri, ex-chairman of JP Morgan India; and Harsh Jain & Lalit Keshre, Founders of Groww.

Founded in 2023 by Chiranjeev Ghai and Varun Sud, Juleo is inspired by the modus operandi of the traditional Indian matchmaker and offers a more responsible and healthy approach to modern dating and matrimony by fostering genuine, real-life meetings.

Varun Sud, founder-CEO of Juleo, said, "I am thrilled to bring Juleo to our users across the world. Dating app burnout and mental health issues sadly affect singles globally today. We intend to build a Trusted Club for Singles that provides them with a safe, trustworthy, and responsible service to find real love."

Varun further adds, " I am incredibly grateful to my accomplished friends and family for coming out in full support as angels. Their advice and networks, coupled with our quality team of highly smart, passionate, and nice people, will help us revolutionize the modern matchmaking landscape with AI and India Stack at the core. We'd consider it a job well done if we become the de facto trusted service for Dating/Matchmaking globally, just as YouTube is for videos or Google is for search. "

Ramakant Sharma, Founder of Livspace, said, "Driven by a team of incredibly sharp and talented professionals, Juleo is on a mission to solve one of the most complex consumer internet problems of our time. I am very excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to supporting them in all possible ways."

About Juleo: Singles can apply for Juleo Club Membership via their app, which is available on the App Store and Play Store. The app uses India Stack to ensure every member is Govt ID + video verified. Every member gets a Personal (AI) Matchmaking Genie that shares curated profiles and takes over the responsibility of setting up first meetings with other Club members who are their type. At Juleo, women's profiles are private by default, ensuring their safety from stalking by nosy colleagues and relatives, and they can choose to make themselves visible only to men they like. Male members of the Club are relieved from endless swiping and the pressure of being witty on chat, as they spend time and energy only on women who are actually excited to meet them.

Juleo promises to be not just a paradigm-changing product but also a social movement that can responsibly transform modern matchmaking.

