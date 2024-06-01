JUST CORSECA Unveils Stylish and Powerful SSPEED and STORM Charger Range for Modern Consumers

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 1: JUST CORSECA, a consumer technology company, today announced the launch of its new SSPEED and STORM charger lines, designed to seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern consumers with a focus on both sleek aesthetics and high performance.

Superior Charging Technology Meets Stylish Design

At the heart of these chargers lies superior charging technology. Equipped with fast-charging capabilities, they ensure that your devices are powered up quickly and efficiently.

The SSPEED series combines sleek, stylish design with superior functionality, featuring the 20W PD Car Charger and the sophisticated 65W GaN Wall Charger.

STORM series offers elegantly designed wall chargers, including the PD20W and PD45W models, perfect for the style-conscious, tech-savvy consumers.

Both lines exemplify JUST CORSECA's commitment to integrating style and performance. These chargers are compatible with a wide range of devices. With built-in smart charging technology, they automatically adjust the power output to match the device's needs, preventing overcharging and overheating. Compact and lightweight, these chargers are easy to carry without compromising on performance or elegance.

Mr. Ritesh Goenka, MD, Damson Technologies, stated "We at JUST CORSECA are driven by a vision to create products that not only lead but also simplify and enhance the lives of our consumers. The launch of our SSPEED and STORM chargers embodies this commitment, offering solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today's mobile and tech-savvy lifestyles. By integrating advanced technologies such as GaN and versatile port configurations, we ensure that our customers have access to the fastest, most efficient charging capabilities wherever they go."

Specifications and Features:

SSPEED Series: Sleek Design Meets Powerful Performance

* JST914 PD20W Car Charger: This powerful and stylish charger features dual USB ports (USB and Type-C). It has an input specification of AC 100~240V, 50-60Hz and provides a total output of 5V/3A maximum. It comes with a 1-meter USB to Lightning cable for data and sync capabilities, all at an offer price of INR 499.

* JST916 12W Travel Charger: This compact and stylish charger offers combined USB-A and USB-C port outputs for up to 12W of power. The input range of AC100~240V, 50/60Hz ensures global compatibility. It includes a 1-meter USB to Type-C cable and is available at an offer price of INR 299.

* JST918 38W Travel Charger: With an input specification of AC100~240V, 50/60Hz, this charger can efficiently manage up to 38W, making it suitable for faster charging requirements. It includes a Type-C to Type-C cable, also 1 meter in length, and supports data and sync functionalities. This is available at an offer price of INR 699.

* JST924 65W GaN Wall Charger: This high-performance wall charger utilizes GaN technology for enhanced charging efficiency and reduced heat generation. It supports a maximum output of 65W and includes a 1-meter Type-C to Type-C cable. It is designed to offer powerful output while maintaining a minimalist, modern look that is perfect for charging laptops and other high-power devices. Its aesthetic appeal is as compelling as its technical prowess, ensuring it fits seamlessly into any home or office environment. This is available at an offer price of INR 1,699.

STORM Series: Power and Sophistication for the Discerning Traveler

* JST920 PD20W Travel Charger: The JST 920 is a sleek, versatile PD20W travel charger designed for both portability and power. Equipped with USB-A and Type-C outputs, it caters to devices from smartphones to tablets. Its compact, stylish body and durable matte finish make it an attractive travel accessory. With an input of AC 100 ~ 240V, 50-60Hz, and a total output of 20W, it ensures efficient global charging. This model includes a 1-meter Type-C to Lightning cable for data transfer and syncing. Priced at INR 599.

* JST922 PD45W Travel Charger: The JST 922 impresses with a powerful 45W output and a refined, minimalist design. It features dual Type-C outputs capable of delivering up to 45W, ideal for quickly charging larger devices like laptops. Its sleek design and heat-resistant exterior add elegance and robustness. With an input of AC 100 ~ 240V, 50-60Hz, the JST 922 is perfect for international travel. Available at INR 1,199.

Price and Availability

The SSPEED and STORM chargers are available for purchase from 10th June across major e-commerce channels, JUST CORSECA stores, and authorized dealers nationwide. Customers can enjoy special launch offers and promotions at select retailers and on the JUST CORSECA website. Prices start at INR 299 for the SSPEED series and INR 599 for the STORM series. Additionally, these chargers come with a free charging cover worth INR 499.

