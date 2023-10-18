JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity celebrates a decade of luxury

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, a paragon of luxury and elegance, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of excellence in the heart of the nation's capital. In 2013, Marriott International expanded its portfolio in India with the grand inauguration of the hotel.

Sandeep Gupta, Executive Chairman, Aria Hotels and Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., reflects on the milestone, saying, "It brings me immense joy to celebrate the remarkable journey. The legacy of my late father, Padma Shri Sushil Gupta, shines brightly through this milestone and partnership between Aria Hospitality and Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and Marriott International. I am grateful for the unwavering support of our guests, partners, and the dedicated team that has made this journey possible. I look forward to many more decades of unparalleled hospitality and cherished moments at JW Marriott New Delhi."

The hotel's culinary prowess has been a cornerstone of its success, boasting an array of award-winning restaurants and lounges. The latest crown being ADRIFT Kaya New Delhi, a Japanese Izakaya, brainchild of visionary Mr. Sandeep Gupta, helmed by Michelin-starred chef David Myers. K3: New Delhi's Food Theatre, an all-day diner, offers an unrivalled dining experience with three live kitchens presenting Mediterranean, Asian, and Indian cuisines, all crafted by a team of master chefs. Delhi Baking Company delights guests with an array of desserts, bread, bakery products, and the finest illy coffee. JW Lounge offers a selection of premium spirits, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres.

Sharad Datta, General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, said, "As we celebrate a decade of luxury, it is not just the splendid facilities or the elegant ambiance that defines our success. It is the unwavering dedication of our associates who have tirelessly taken care of our guests. In turn, our guests have taken care of our business by choosing us as their preferred destination. This journey has been a remarkable one, and we look forward to many more years of providing extraordinary experiences to our cherished guests."

Over the past ten years, JW Marriott New Delhi has remained a beacon of luxury in Aerocity, offering 509 rooms and suites. The hotel has consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury and its commitment to sustainability includes setting up an in-house water bottling plant and eliminating the usage of over 50 lac plastic water bottles over the last three years. The hotel is also renowned for offering over 30,000 sq. ft. of flexible convention spaces, including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom ideal for any meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

Top Milestones in the JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity Journey:

Hotel Opening: In 2013, it was the first Aerocity hotel, marking the beginning of its luxury journey.

The Gallery launch: In 2018, the hotel unveiled "The Gallery," a luxurious space that added to the hotel's charm and offered guests a unique experience.

In-house water bottling plant: In 2019, the hotel took a sustainable step by launching a water bottling plant, reducing its environmental footprint and promoting eco-friendliness.

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels launch: Amidst the challenges of 2020, JW Marriott adapted its brand initiative by launching "Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels," offering a home delivery menu to ensure guests' continued enjoyment of its culinary offerings.

Adrift Kaya: In 2022, the hotel expanded the culinary offerings by opening Adrift Kaya, a Japanese Izakaya by Michelin-starred chef David Myer's, enhancing its reputation as a dining destination.

EV charging station: The hotel embraced the future in 2022 by installing an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, catering to eco-conscious guests.

Stellar performance during 2023 G20 Summit: the hotel achieved a pinnacle milestone by hosting G20 delegates, including the Head of State of a country solidifying its position as a top luxury hotel for prestigious events and dignitaries.

As the hotel enters its second decade, it remains dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience of luxury, elegance, and unforgettable memories.

