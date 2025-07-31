Jyoti Global Plast Limited to raise up to Rs. 35.44 crore from Public Issue; IPO opens on August 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Jyoti Global Plast Limited, a leading plastic and FRP moulding company with its recent foray into defence and aerospace, is planning to raise Rs. 35.44 crore through SME Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has received approval to launch its public issue on NSE Emerge Platform of NSE. The public issue opens for subscription on August 4 and closes on August 6. The Proceeds of the public issue will be utilized to fund new manufacturing unit at MIDC Mahad, Solar Power Plant, loan repayment and general corporate purposes. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of this issue.

The initial public offering of Rs. 35.44 crore, comprises of total 53.70 lakh shares, a fresh issue of 43,20,000 shares including market maker portion of 2.70 lakh shares and an offer for sale of up to 10,50,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each. Company has fixed price band of Rs. 62 to Rs. 66 per share for the public issue. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 4,000 shares amounting to minimum investment of Rs 2.64 lakh (At upper price band of Rs. 66 per share). Market maker portion is 2.70 lakh equity shares. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 3 lots (6,000 shares).

Incorporated in January 2004, Jyoti Global Plast Limited is engaged in the business of plastic and FRP (Fibers-Reinforced Polymer) moulding, providing custom solutions based on client-specific requirements for polymer-based products (HDPE- PP grade) such as drums, carboys, jerrycans, barrels, pail buckets, toys, automobile parts, etc. and FRP based products such as drone components and connectors. Company's products are used in industries Such as pharmaceutical, chemical, Food& bevrage, lube and industrial oil, adhesives, childcare, automotive, defence and aerospace etc.

The company has recently forayed in to defence and aerospace and has already secured an order book exceeding Rs. 20+ crores in the Defence & Aerospace segment, ensuring robust revenue visibility for the upcoming years.

The company provides various products such as packaging containers, automotive parts, toys, and drone components. Their packaging solutions include HDPE drums, barrels, jerrycans, bottles, and pails, serving industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, lubricants, adhesives, and childcare. The company serves a variety of industries, including paint, lubricants, chemicals, adhesives, food, oil, toy and kids furniture, automobile and defence and aerospace. The company has two manufacturing units situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, offering services to more than 1000 clients.



Business Highlights:-

Company has reported excellent operational and financial performance over years. The Company has witnessed a multi-fold growth in revenue and profitability over the years. For FY24-25 ended March, company has reported net profit of Rs. 608 lakh and revenue of Rs. 93.48 crore. The company's total income stood at Rs 93.79 crores with Rs 11.65 crore EBITDA. The Y-o-Y growth in net profit was 68% whereas EDITDA Margin stood at 12.47%.

As on 2025, Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 584 lakhs and Asset base of Rs. 56.81 crore. As on March 2025, ROE of the company was 33.22% and ROCE at 22.35%. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE's Emerge platform.

IPO Highlights – Jyoti Global Plast Limited IPO Opens on August 4, 2025 IPO Closes on August 6, 2025 Issue Price Band Rs. 62 – 66 Per Share Issue Size 53.70 lakh shares (Fresh Issue of 43.20 lakh shares equity shares including market maker portion of 2.70 lakh equity shares and offer for sale of 10.50 lakh shares) Lot Size 2,000 Shares Listing on NSE Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange Retail Application 4000 Shares sHNI Application 6000 Shares

