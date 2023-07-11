Jyoti Yadav And Bollywood Actor Vindu Dara Singh Comes Together For The Haat Of Art Exhibition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: The Haat of Art is a concept that paints the world of every person’s dream on a blank canvas through colors. Jyoti Yadav, a teacher, an artist, and an entrepreneur, dreamed of fulfilling this wonderful purpose. She cherished the dream of bringing these colors, art, education, and creations of artists on a single platform. Mrs. Harshala Vighe, a courageous female entrepreneur, supported her in this initiative.

Theatre artist and actor Vindu Dara Singh took the responsibility of introducing paintings, sculptures, and different forms of art and artists to the whole world. The vision of creating and exhibiting this wonderful platform of art got backed by a passionate team consisting of CA Mohit Kumawat, a Financial and legal Advisor, and the techies Amrita Manzari and Pranav Nag who added every bit of their passion in making this vision a reality.

The Haat of Art exhibition gathers artists from diverse backgrounds. Along with the veteran artists, a commercial exhibition of the arts of emerging young artists, women artists, and artists from diverse backgrounds, like doctors, advocates, engineers, and economic consultants, will be displayed.

The Haat of Art is launching its first exhibition in ‘The Bombay Exhibition Centre (Goregaon-East)’, one of the most recognized and largest exhibition venues in Mumbai. Along with this, the country’s largest exhibition venue Pragati Maidan has been selected in the country’s capital New Delhi, which is a millstone. The third art exhibition will be organized at the historical place Jayamahal Heritage in the beautiful city of South Bengaluru.

The Haat of Art exhibition is interviewing Indian art and artists from all over the world. This Season we have included overseas venues like Dubai, which is a unique experiment and opportunity.

Exhobuzz Pvt. Ltd is the parent company of the Haat of Art, which is a start-up in the field of art. The vision is to make availability of Indian art and artists to every corner of the world.

About 2000 artists and more than 10000 pieces of artwork are expected to be displayed through this exhibition. Page1 Pr And Marketing Agency PR Head Sushilajeet Sahani And Kajal Singh Kaju Said That In This Canvas, Eminent personalities from Bollywood Industry have shared their views on this wonderful concept and expressed their pleasure, including legend Actor Sunil Shetty, Anil Mittal, Anoop Jalota, Saad Randhawa, Puneet Issar, Mukesh Rishi, Bhagyashree, Ali Khan, Mustaq Khan, Rajkumar Kanojia, Comedian Paintal and Ahsan Qureshi.

We welcome all the artists from around the world and request to share this message to increase the reachability of our efforts. All art lovers, art buyers, art coordinators, art experts, art galleries, and media are requested to come ahead and join hands to make this vision successful.

This exhibition will create lots of employment in the visual art world as well as big opportunities for aspiring, professional and self-taught artists too. Common and elite, both class can have their choice of art collections. So it’s a fully comprehensive event for the art industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor