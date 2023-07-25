Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates ‘Heli Summit 2023’ and ‘UDAN 5.2’ in Khajuraho

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 : Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated Heli Summit 2023 in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

He also launched RCS UDAN 5.2 and HeliSewa-App during the event.

The 5th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit (Heli Summit 2023) was jointly organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in association with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Pawan Hans Ltd, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The theme of the event was "Reaching the Last Mile: Regional Connectivity through Helicopters and Small Aircraft".

“The country's civil aviation sector has been democratised in the last nine years. Along with the number of airports, there has been a vast expansion in the number of aircraft and the market size. And in this expansion big metro airports and large airlines, are as important as small town airports, small airlines and helicopters,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Today we have launched UDAN 5.2 for helicopters and under this we have increased the VGF and reduced the fare cap. Along with this, we have also started single window service platform of HeliSewa. Through this, you will be able to get all the approvals from ATC on your mobile.”

The UDAN scheme has recently completed five years.

The scheme was initiated in October 2016 with the objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the common citizen, with an enhanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and tier III cities.

The government has approved the 'Revival of unserved and under-served airports' scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served airports, helipads and water aerodromes by 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor