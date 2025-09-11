K2 Data Analytics MD Sanketh Kondur Highlights Stanford AI Index Findings as Opportunity for Indian Enterprises

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Stanford University released the 2025 AI Index Report, which demonstrated the development trends of AI and its integration into society. K2 Analytics, Managing Director Sanketh Kondur, acknowledged the increasing optimisation of AI across businesses. He noted the benefits of AI in enhancing business efficiency and productivity. The report accentuated that in 2024 alone, around 78% of business organisations accelerated the incorporation of AI for its usage.

MD Sanketh Kondur, further presenting his views, said, "AI has a long future ahead. The report highlights the shift towards AI optimisation in businesses and its embeddedness in our everyday lives. India can expect the developmental changes brought about by AI to improve efficiency in businesses, the healthcare system, and national infrastructure. The productivity rates of AI have led to a surge of investments. In the US alone, private AI investment grew to $109.1 billion in 2024. India too can unlock huge AI potential with its investment in technology and capabilities."

He further adds, "AI is not limited to business alone; it has become a reality for all sectors. Governments worldwide have intensified their investments in AI technology. According to the report, Indian stakeholders have pledged $1.25 billion in investments to support the development of AI. As a firm believer in technology, I believe that the use of AI can transform India's landscape. The quality of AI models will continue to increase, and so will the accessibility. The businesses and the government can utilise the opportunities to close the digital divide and narrow the skill gap."

As per a UN report, India ranks 10th with $1.4 billion in investment. India's investment in private AI companies is among the highest in the developing world, showcasing the country's eagerness for AI-led transformation and incentivization. Underscoring the remarkable influence AI has in the contemporary era, Sanketh Kondur emphasises the need to integrate AI across systems further. As India embarks towards capitalising the potential of its human resources for enterprises to lay the foundation for a more productive, efficient, and innovative governance and business models, it is imperative to have investment driving the growth story of this journey. 1

About K2 Data Analytics:

K2 Data Analytics is a next-gen AI and data intelligence company that empowers enterprises to unlock their full potential. By harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-native platforms, and predictive analytics, we deliver real-time, actionable insights that drive smarter decision-making.

Our solutions help organisations optimise efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, and fuel profitability in a hyper-competitive landscape. From AI-driven automation to advanced data visualisation and scalable big data architectures, K2 equips businesses to stay future-ready and thrive in the era of intelligent enterprises.

1 https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-ranks-tenth-with-14-billion-private-investment-in-artificial-intelligence-united-nations-report/article69411505.ece

