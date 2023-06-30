Kabbir is all set to mark his comeback with the horror drama 'ChidaAtma'

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 30: Horror films have always had a special place in the hearts of a distinct set of viewers, and "Chida Atma" is here to cater to their craving for suspense and thrill. Get ready to embark on a spine-chilling journey as "Chida Atma," an upcoming horror movie, is all set to send shivers down your spine. Horror enthusiasts and fans of the genre will be in for a treat with this unique and captivating film. Produced by Raha Films and written by the Kabbir, "Chida Atma" promises to be a hair-raising cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.Kabbir is set to mesmerize audiences once again with his talent as he takes on the lead role in the film 'ChidaAtma'. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film 'Pagal Kar Diya Toone' alongside Mugdha Godse.

Stepping into the lead role of the enigmatic character Shiva, is the versatile and acclaimed actor, Kabbir. He expresses his joy to be associated with this unique concept-based film, Kabbir believes in the movie's potential to redefine the horror genre and create an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Raha Films, the production house behind "Chida Atma," is known for its commitment to delivering engaging and high-quality cinema. With a talented team of creatives and technicians, they are all set to bring this spine-chilling tale to life on the silver screen.

In addition to his acting prowess, Kabbir has also made significant contributions to the theater scene in Mumbai and Delhi. His participation in various plays, such as "Taj Mahal Ka Tender," "Abhinay Se Satay Tak," "The Bank Manager," and "Phandi," has showcased his range and depth as a performer, further enhancing his reputation as a well-rounded artist.

As the production gears up for its shooting schedule, audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of "Chida Atma." The film promises to be a perfect concoction of fear, intrigue, and mystery that will leave a lasting impact on viewers. "Chida Atma" is not just another horror movie; it is an immersive cinematic experience that horror enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor