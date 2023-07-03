Kabiraa to showcase unmatched rapping skills with street challenges across cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: AayaTeraKabiraa, also known as Kabiraa, has taken the rap scene by storm with his exceptional freestyle skills and rare ability to create spontaneous raps on any given set of words and topics. Armed with an unwavering passion for rap music, Kabiraa has captivated audiences across the nation with his electrifying performances and groovy tracks over the past decade.

Kabiraa’s journey in the world of rap began with a relentless pursuit of his craft at a time when hip-hop was not yet a prominent trend in India. Inspired by Bohemia’s approach to real-life situations and Eminem’s incredible rhymes, he specialises in freestyle rapping, having spent years meticulously studying lyrics and rhyming patterns. He picks up words continuously in the middle of the rap and adds them to the next segment, a skill few artists can claim to have.Kabiraa is an immensely talented Indian freestyle rapper who captivates audiences with his razor-sharp lyrics and captivating flow.

His dedication and hard work have propelled him from rapping alone in his room to sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in Bollywood such as Suniel Shetty, PrabhuDev, Badshah, Sahil Khan, Farah Khan, and Raftaar, at prestigious events like the JFLIX film festival. One of his most notable achievements was his heartfelt tribute song to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The emotional depth and relatability of the lyrics resonated with fans, garnering over 1 million views in just two weeks, and cementing his position as a star in the rap industry.

Kabiraa is now embarking on a series of street challenges, where he will travel to different cities and challenge random groups to throw words at him, which he will weave seamlessly into freestyle raps. As a freestyle rapper, Kabiraa effortlessly weaves together words and emotions, creating an unforgettable musical experience.To be featured on Instagram and Youtube, the series promises to be a display of Kabiraa’s quick-wittedness and lyrical prowess. In case he fails to perform with the given words, exciting prizes await the crowd.

“I have always believed that my crowd is my playlist, and I strive to create an unforgettable experience for them with my performance. Through my spontaneous rap challenges, I aim to showcase the power of words and the magic that happens when rhythm and melody come together. It is going to be an incredible experience of freestyle rapping for me as well as the fans,” says Rapper Kabiraa.

In addition to the crowd work series, Kabiraa’s tracks with proper music videos are also set for release at the end of July or early August.

Kabiraa is also a talented voiceover artist with a mastery of cartoon character voices, especially Shinchan and Mickey Mouse, a talent that has endeared him to audiences of all ages. He can also rap in cartoon character voices and celebrity voices.

Kabiraa is also a verified artist on the Josh app and has won several talent hunt competitions, including World Famous in Gujarat judged by rapper Badshah, and actors Sonu Sood and Rannvijay Singh. He has come a long way in his career and is poised to touch even greater heights with his amazing rapping skills.

