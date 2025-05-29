Kaccha Lemmon Productions Launched by Anupama Prakash and Tushar Mehta for Real Indian Stories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: In a cinematic landscape often dominated by gloss and repetition, Kaccha Lemmon Productions emerges as a fearless and refreshing creative force — a boutique studio founded by celebrated actress Anupama Prakash and creative visionary Tushar Mehta. With its roots firmly embedded in the vibrant soil of middle-class India, this daring new venture is devoted to crafting cinema, web series, and music videos that are unapologetically raw, soul-stirring, and gloriously real.

At Kaccha Lemmon Productions, storytelling is more than an art — it's a rebellion. A rebellion against the sanitised, the formulaic, the forgettable. Instead, the studio celebrates unpolished truth, quiet resilience, and the emotional texture of lives often overlooked by mainstream narratives.

_“We're not here to chase trends. We're here to honour emotion in its rawest form — to tell stories that sting, soothe, startle, and stay,” says Anupama Prakash, who is a dynamic Indian actress and model, widely recognised for her versatile performances across films, web series, and fashion platforms

Whether it's a layered drama set in the heart of a bustling chawl, a bittersweet coming-of-age tale, or a foot-tapping musical exploring cultural subtext, every Kaccha Lemmon project is infused with zest — that unmistakable tang of originality and courage.

What sets Kaccha Lemmon Productions apart is its unfiltered storytelling, serving as a launchpad for new talent and cinematic experimentation.

Creative partner Tushar Mehta adds, “This is not just a production house. It's a movement — a living, breathing laboratory of artistic risk and relentless honesty. If it doesn't move us, we won't make it”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor