Kaccha Lemmon Productions Launches: Anupama Prakash & Tushar Mehta Unveil Creative Vision & Lineup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Including ‘Mirchi Billi,’ ‘Band Baja Aafat,’ ‘What's Up,’ and Festive Music Albums- The grand launch saw the presence of Vindu Dara Singh, Ami Neema, Yash Hake, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nibedita Paal, Hansa Singh, Ankita Maithy, Shibani Kashyap, Rajiv Roda & Many More.

Founded in 2025 by celebrated actress Anupama Prakash and dynamic founder partner Tushar Mehta, Kaccha Lemmon Productions is a Mumbai-based creative studio that celebrates the everyday extraordinariness of middle-class India. With a commitment to authenticity, emotional depth, and narrative boldness, the studio produces films, web series, and music that challenge conventions and amplify unheard voices.

More than just a production house, Kaccha Lemmon is a creative crucible — a space where boundaries are dismantled, genres are reinvented, and new talent is nurtured with care and courage. It's not just about what's seen on screen — it's about what's felt long after the final frame.

A Glimpse into Kaccha Lemmon's Upcoming Line-Up includes- “Band Baja Aafat” directed by Abhishek J Sanghavi – A heart-warming, chaos-filled web series that captures the bittersweet, boisterous life inside a Mumbai chawl. This slice-of-life dramedy dives into the daily struggles, celebrations, and social dynamics of close-knit families, all set to stream on IMAXX Digital TV Pvt Ltd.

What's Up– A humorous and heartfelt film by Kaccha Lemmon Productions and RR1 Back Films chronicles the misadventures of a small-town boy from Uttar Pradesh who arrives in Mumbai chasing dreams, only to collide headfirst with the city's glitzy illusions and hidden truths. It's a comical yet poignant exploration of ambition, identity, and resilience. The film features talented actress Anupama Prakash in the lead role, supported by Ashok Thackur and other prominent actors.

Kaccha Lemmon Productions, in collaboration with Clown Productions, is set to deliver a vibrant musical celebration with two energetic and soulful tracks—one dedicated to Lord Ganapati and the other to the colourful tradition of Gujarati Garba. Backed by leading music labels Desi Tadka Music, Warner Music, and Infiniti Records, the upcoming releases promise a high-octane blend of devotion and dance, brought to life with stunning visuals and emotionally rich compositions. Featuring renowned artists and top-tier production quality, these tracks are poised to become festive favourites—capturing the spiritual fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi and the joyful essence of Navratri. Get ready to experience music that stirs the soul and moves the feet!

The production house is also excited to unveil their sizzling new item song “Mirchi Billi”, created in collaboration with Imaxx Digital TV and poised to set screens ablaze! Featuring the electrifying vocals of *Vivek Mishraa and Ritu Pathak*, with catchy lyrics penned by Abhishek J Sanghavi, the track is a full-blown celebration of glamour, groove, and desi sass. The high-energy music video, released under Desi Tadka Music with additional releases through Warner Music and Infiniti Records, showcases dazzling performances by Anupama Prakash, Abhik Banerjee, Ankita Khare, and more—set against a backdrop of stunning visuals and irresistible beats.

Anupama Prakash, the founder of Kaccha Lemmon Productions says,”Kaccha Lemmon is designed as a launchpad for fresh perspectives — where emerging voices are empowered, and every story is approached with integrity, innovation, and an unapologetic splash of lemony zing. Whether film, digital series, or music, the studio is committed to reshaping the narrative landscape with art that resonates and reverberates”_

Tushar Mehta, Founder at Kaccha Lemmon Productions says, ”At Kaccha Lemmon Productions, we're not just telling stories—we're amplifying voices that often go unheard. Our mission is to blend authenticity with bold creativity , and bring to life narratives that resonate deeply with real people. From the chaos of chawl life to the glitz of Mumbai dreams, every project is a celebration of raw, unfiltered emotion”

