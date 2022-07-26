Kagool expands Hyderabad centre,scales up India investments

Group CEO Dan Barlow inaugurates 17,000 sq ft workspace

Announces upwardly revised $8 million India investments in three years

India’s talent pool to drive expansion into more cities

July 26: UK-based data analyst and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool recently announced the expansion of its Hyderabad operations by acquiring additional office space at Kapil Towers at Nanakramguda, Gachibowli. Dan Barlow, CEO of Kagool Group, inaugurated the new 17,000 sq.ft. office space capable of accommodating 200 employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dan Barlow said: “The expansion of Hyderabad operations is in line with our stated aggressive growth plans for India involving investments, footprint expansion, and shoring up bench strength. The Hyderabad center expansion comes close on the heels of opening Kagool’s center in Pune this week and the two initiatives keep us on track of achieving targeted India expansion.”

“We see significant growth opportunities in this region to support our global customer base and Kagool has upwardly revised its projected investments in India expansion plans to $ 8 million over the next three years. Our 160-seater Pune center will go live from August 1 this year and is in alignment with our aim of becoming a 2000-strong company in India by 2025. We will foray into more Indian cities during this period,” Dan Barlow added.

Kagool excels in enterprise technology areas like Azure, Mulesoft, Salesforce, SAP, Full Stack, Testing, and AMS. “We choose India as our Global Delivery & Research Center due to its massive pool of high-caliber talent. Our Hyderabad and Pune centers will not only help us further scale our Services offering in ERP, Integrations, Data Management & Analytics but will also enable us to expand our product portfolio,” Prashant Vithal Patel, COO & CIO Kagool Group, said.

Kagool’s data modernization accelerator products Velocity and Pulse drive the company’s growth as global corporations increasingly realize the value and agility benefits of modern cloud technologies as part of their enterprise IT landscape. “Kagool has emerged as a reliable partner to achieve business value quickly and predictably and the company’s consistent 100% year-on-year business growth is a pointer to our global client’s trust. Our clients include very large complicated enterprises that are on FTSE100 or S&P500 who see value in the differentiated service we provide,” Dan Barow said.

Dan Barlow added that Kagool has accelerated its global expansion plans with recent new offices in UAE-Dubai, Qatar, scale-outs in Malaysia-KL & US-Chicago, and new offices planned in Mexico, Canada, Philippines, Netherlands, Australia, Singapore

Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally, Managing Director of APAC, Kagool, said the company has taken on board graduates from NITs, BITS, GITAMS, GNITS, and KITS (Warangal) in the past quarter. “We are expanding our office space and locations to give the best experience possible for employees who believe they are more productive at work from the office than work from home,” Kalyan said.

About Kagool: Kagool is a Product and Service based Software Company. Headquartered in the UK since 2004. The company is a leading global data & analytics and ERP specialist, offering consultancy and best-of-breed integration solutions. Kagool delivers real results to global business organizations, ensuring a high level of quality and customer engagement is maintained every time. We leverage our industry knowledge and leadership in technology, solution development, and integration to align our partner’s innovations with specific business needs. Kagool started more than 15 years ago as a data & analytics solution provider, progressively expanded into five different offices globally, and undoubtedly, Hyderabad has become home to the largest conglomeration of employees in India for The Group!

