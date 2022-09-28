Kai India Introduced Sensitive Skin Pretty Face Razor for Women

Kai India Pretty Face Razor for Sensitive Skin

September 28: If your skin is prone to redness and rashes, you are most likely having a sensitive skin. Taking care of such skin can be cumbersome and so is keeping it groomed. A safe bet can be shaving, owing to its mild and painless nature. KAI India a leading Japanese manufacturer of razors & beauty tools has introduced a one-of-its-kind razor, exclusively made for girls with sensitive skin types. It is called Pretty Face Razor for Sensitive Skin and will put a halt to your unwanted hair removal woes.

The razor has a perfect size shaving head that makes it easy to groom each corner of your face without causing any irritation, nick or cut. No wonder you groom yourself without applying any extra pressure on your skin. It results in no redness, no rashes, no bumps, and only smooth skin.

Not only this, the easy grip of the ergonomic, cushioned handle made of polypropylene makes it extremely handy and easy-to-glide on your feather-soft skin. So much so that you are even able to move it around the trickiest part of your face, like the area around the eyebrows.

Mr. Rajesh U. Pandya, Managing Director, KAI India, says “The idea behind launching these razors specially curated to serve delicate skin types was to infuse that confident vibe in women regardless of their skin types. There are many women whose skin type remains sensitive and thus, when it comes to removing that peach fuzz or coarse black hair, they take the traditional route which is time-consuming and often, messy & painful. We wanted to give the urban women of today the independence they seek and convenience they deserve when it comes to hair removal in the form of our new product – Pretty Face Razor for Sensitive Skin.”

Kai India Pretty Face Razor is available at https://kaiindiaonline.com/ and also across all the leading e-commerce platforms @ INR 349 only.

ABOUT KAI INDIA: The 110+ years old Japan-based KAI Group has made a foray into the Indian market with the establishment of its manufacturing facility spanned over 30,000 Sq. Mtr area in Neemrana, Rajasthan. KAI brings over 800 years old Japanese legacy of forging blades, directly to Indian household with its kitchen-ware range. KAI Also offers high precision beauty and personal care products to the Indian consumers adding value to their daily life. KAI India as an organization is determined to provide products prepared with detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology. With its clear vision and mission, KAI is marching forward towards becoming a household name in India.

Founded in Seki in 1908, KAI products have cult status in Japan. The brand is known for it’s high-quality beauty care and grooming products integrating practical aesthetics with refined craftsmanship providing well-designed, innovative houseware and beauty care products that are used widely in day to day lives. KAI Japan – beauty tools are practically designed to help encourage both women and men to feel confident about them.

