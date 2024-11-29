KaiSemi Control Systems Private Limited Inaugurates New Office at Technopark

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 29: KaiSemi Control Systems Private Limited, a leader in providing advanced control systems for semiconductor equipment, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility at the STPI Building, Technopark Phase 1, Thiruvananthapuram. This event underscores KaiSemi's commitment to leveraging Kerala's growing tech ecosystem to deliver cutting-edge solutions in the semiconductor domain.

The inauguration was led by Chief Guest Col. (Retd) Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, alongside other distinguished guests, including Ganesh Nayak, Director of STPI; Sreekumar V, Secretary of GTech; Tony Joseph, CEO of Kennedys IQ, instrumental in bringing KaiSemi to India; and CXOs from leading IT companies in Technopark. Adding to the occasion were key representatives from KaiSemi's strategic partner, Kingstone, including Rongming Liu, Board Director, and Amanda Ying, Executive.

Jeff Boeker, Managing Director, KaiSemi; Jason Hong, Anu Joseph, and Fahad Salam, Directors of KaiSemi —shared their vision for the company's role in revolutionizing the semiconductor industry. They emphasized KaiSemi's mission to empower semiconductor facilities with state-of-the-art automation and control solutions, ensuring seamless operations, enhanced productivity, and optimal performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. (Retd) Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, said, “The launch of KaiSemi Control Systems in Technopark is a testament to Kerala's potential as a hub for technological innovation. Their expertise in the semiconductor domain is a valuable addition to our vibrant ecosystem, and I look forward to their impactful contributions.”

Jeff Boeker, Managing Director of KaiSemi, added, “We are thrilled to officially commence our operations in Kerala. This facility represents our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are privileged to collaborate with Kingstone, a leader in the semiconductor industry, as we embark on this journey.”

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a lamp-lighting ritual, and an engaging session featuring presentations by the directors of KaiSemi. The inaugural ceremony was concluded with a vote of thanks by Fahad Salam, Director of KaiSemi, acknowledging the contributions of all stakeholders who made this milestone possible.

With the launch of its Technopark facility, KaiSemi Control Systems is set to play a pivotal role in driving Kerala's prominence as a hub for technology and innovation.

About KaiSemi Control Systems Private Limited

KaiSemi Control Systems specializes in delivering tailored control systems for semiconductor equipment. By combining advanced technologies and innovative solutions, the company aims to transform semiconductor facilities worldwide. Through its strategic partnership with Kingstone, a leading East Asian player in the semiconductor industry, KaiSemi is poised to lead the charge in automation and productivity enhancement for the sector.

