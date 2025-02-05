Kaivalyadhama Hosts Successful National Conference on Sattvic Ahaar in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Kaivalyadhama, a renowned institution for Yoga and holistic health, successfully hosted a national conference on Sattvic Ahaar in Mumbai on February 1, 2025. The conference brought together leading experts in holistic health, Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, and modern nutrition to discuss the transformative power of Sattvic food principles. The conference was inaugurated by Padma Shri Awardee Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, IAS.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor emphasized on the importance of home cooked meals, urging delegates to eat local, seasonal and fresh food in moderation. BMC Commissioner, Gagrani highlighted the fact that we are what we eat and how food can be our medicine.

The conference delved into the science behind Sattvic nutrition, exploring its profound impact on mental and emotional well-being. Derived from ancient teachings of Yoga, Naturopathy, and Ayurveda, a Sattvic diet emphasises natural, wholesome, and plant-based foods that promote purity and calmness in the mind and body.

The conference featured keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as "Sattvic Ahaar in Modern Times" and "Sattvic Ahaar and Mental Health" by experts like Dr. Kushan Shah, Dr. Harish Shetty, Tejinder Singh Sabarwal, Deepali Mehta, Dimple Jangda, Dr. Santosh Pandey and Dr. Gayatri Gohil.

A unique feature of the conference was "Yogi Chef" - a sattvic cooking contest which saw enthusiastic participation with innovative healthy recipes judged by Chef Kaviraj. The afternoon was energized by a laughter riot by Dr. Mukesh Gautam, a renowned Kavi and stand up artist.

"We are thrilled to have hosted this successful conference, which brought together like-minded individuals to explore the transformative power of Sattvic Ahaar," said Subodh Tiwari, CEO, Kaivalyadhama. "We hope that the insights and knowledge shared during the conference will inspire individuals to adopt a more balanced and holistic approach to health and wellness."

The conference was attended by over 500 delegates, who engaged with the speakers and networked with like-minded individuals. The key takeaway was to adopt a mindful approach to nutrition: Eat local, seasonal, and balanced food, stay hydrated, exercise regularly, and listen to your body's needs to nourish and heal it.

Founded in 1924 by the visionary Swami Kuvalayananda ji, Kaivalyadhama is one of the world's oldest yoga institutes, seamlessly blending ancient wisdom with modern scientific research. Our commitment to Patanjali's Ashtanga Yoga principles allows us to showcase yoga's multifaceted benefits for holistic well-being, making our institute a beacon of knowledge and practice in the realm of yoga.

