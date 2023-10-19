Kalabhumi Achieves Three New World Records and Honours Record Holders at "The Pride of India" Award Ceremony

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 19: Kalabhumi, the pioneering institute renowned for its contributions to the world of fine arts and design, proudly announces its registration in three prestigious world records. The occasion was marked with the "The Pride of India" Award Ceremony 2023, held at the Laugh Store Vegas Mall in Sector 14 Dwarka, New Delhi, on October 17, 2023. The event was a celebration of the exceptional accomplishments of the Kalabhumi Institute of Fine Arts & Design, notably for creating the "Largest Portrait of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji with Hand Signature (Typography)," measuring an impressive 10.6x17.4 feet.

The event featured a mesmerizing painting and sculpture exhibition, including a dedicated selfie corner, all on display at the Vegas Mall, making it the focal point of attraction for both guests and students.

Distinguished Guests and Honours

The event was graced by distinguished guests:

1. Vinay Kumar Mongia (SDM Dwarka) as the Chief Guest.

2. Padma Shri Jitender Kumar Shunty, Founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, and Padma Shri Biman Bihar Das, Chairman of the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, as Guests of Honour.

3. Suresh Anand, Founder of HL Group, and Co-Founder of City Centre Mall, Dwarka Vegas Mall, Dwarka.

4. The esteemed list of guests further included Nirod Baran Mazumdar (Chairman, International Academy of Environmental Sanitation and Public Health),

5. Nita Arora (Director of Sri Venkateshwar International School, Sector-18 Dwarka),

6. Vishal Gupta (Founder of Radio Dwarka),

7. Manoj Agrawal (Social Worker),

8. Tahir Mohammed (Vice President, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Awards Organizing Committee),

9. Dr Seema Bali (President of Cosmic Seniors Paradise NGO),

10. Prince Chand (Freelance Eminent Artist),

11. Shikha Gupta (Founder of Jungle Killol Foundation).

Kalabhumi's journey into the realm of world records began on December 30, 2019, during the "Anant ki Aur" Art Exhibition and Art Conference. The visionary Founder of Kalabhumi, Asgar Ali, made a commitment to create a world record that would bring pride to the nation. In collaboration with 47 students, they achieved the monumental feat of completing the "Largest Portrait of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji" in a mere 1 hour and 39 minutes. This remarkable achievement has been registered in three renowned world record books, namely the Asia Book of Records, High Range Book of World Records, and the Worldwide Book of Records. Notably, all the students who participated in this historic endeavor have had their names immortalized in these esteemed world record books.

To celebrate this extraordinary achievement, Kalabhumi organized the "The Pride of India" Award Ceremony 2023. This special event was dedicated to honoring and awarding the students for their outstanding contributions, recognizing their remarkable talents and hard-earned medals. The awe-inspiring artwork showcased at the event, created by the talented Painting Artist Prince Chand and Sculpture Artist Jeevan Kathuria, captivated the audience's interest, providing a captivating backdrop for attendees to capture memories at the Kalabhumi selfie corner.

Kalabhumi Institute of Fine Arts and Design has solidified its position as India's premier World Records Holder Professional Fine Arts and Design Institute since 2007. The institute has proudly secured recognition in eight world records, including the Limca Book of Records, World Wide Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Marvelous Book of Records, High Range Book of World Records, and more. Kalabhumi is renowned for providing students with opportunities to participate in world records and to pursue careers in the fields of fine arts, designing, and architecture.

The "The Pride of India" Award Ceremony 2023 has not only honored the world record holders but has also elevated the spirits of artists and art enthusiasts, marking a significant milestone in Kalabhumi's journey of excellence in the world of fine arts and design.

