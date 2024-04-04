Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Partners with Taylor & Francis to Enhance Research Impact

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 4: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, and Taylor & Francis have signed an open-access publishing agreement, reaffirming Taylor & Francis' commitment to advancing research accessibility and impact. This collaboration also positions KIIT as a proponent for open and equitable scholarly practices.

The agreement includes coverage of article processing charges (APCs) for qualifying articles, enabling researchers to publish open access in Taylor & Francis journals. Authors can also choose to publish through F1000, an innovative OA platform offering diverse article types. This collaboration allows researchers to publish across all subject areas, providing equitable support for open-access publishing to traditionally underfunded areas such as HSS.

Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director of Taylor & Francis, India, and South Asia, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're delighted to collaborate with KIIT. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering local alliances and driving inclusive growth in research output. Together, we aim to amplify the visibility, global reach, and impact of high-quality research originating from India."

This strategic alliance highlights the necessity for collaborative action and dialogue among universities, publishers, funders, and policymakers to promote transparency, equity, and sustainability in research communication.

Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor at KIIT Deemed to be University, added, "KIIT University, Bhubaneswar (India) is thrilled to announce its open access agreement with the Taylor & Francis. Under the terms of the partnership, authors at the KIIT University can now publish in 2,000+ Open Select (hybrid), 250+ fully open Taylor & Francis and Routledge journals as well as F1000 which shall be completely supported by KIIT."

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Founder, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT is committed to high-quality research and provides outstanding facilities and a supportive environment for potential researchers. The present initiative is a testimony in this direction."

You can access the extensive list of Taylor & Francis journals here and F1000 here.

