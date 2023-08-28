Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust Partners with Saviorthon to Honor and Celebrate India's Warriors

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: In a display of gratitude and appreciation, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, with Chief Guest Nidarshana Gowani, announced its partnership as the Powered By sponsor for the Saviorthon - Run for a Cause marathon. The event, held at Bandra Fort, saw runners from various sectors including the Army, police, BMC, and doctors groups come together to participate in the 10km and 5km Saviorthon.

What made the event even more remarkable was the incredible turnout of young participants. Children as young as 5-6 years old actively took part in the 2km run, showing their support and enthusiasm.

The Saviorthon was not just a typical marathon; it was a celebration of India's 76th Independence Day and a way to express gratitude towards the warriors who have tirelessly served the nation, often putting their lives at risk. These dedicated individuals have been instrumental in ensuring our safety and catering to our needs at every point in time. Through the Saviorthon, participants aimed to encourage every person to take part and be proud of these remarkable saviors.

The objectives of the marathon were twofold. Firstly, it aimed to express gratitude to all the warriors for their deep contributions to the nation. Their tireless efforts and sacrifices deserve recognition and appreciation. Secondly, the Saviorthon aimed to encourage every individual to actively participate and take pride in these warriors. By joining the marathon, participants showed their support and solidarity for those who have dedicated their lives to keeping the nation safe.

The partnership between Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust and Saviorthon exemplifies their shared commitment to honoring and celebrating the brave individuals who selflessly serve the nation. The trust, founded with the mission of promoting humanity and making a positive difference in society, is proud to be associated with an event that pays tribute to these extraordinary warriors.

As the marathon concluded, participants and organizers took to social media, showcasing their experience using hashtags such as #Saviorthon, #Kamala, #Alwayswithhumanity, #nidarshanagowani, #RunWithPurpose, and #MakingADifference. The event served as a powerful reminder of the collective strength and unity within the community, as citizens came together to express their gratitude and support for India's warriors.

Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is a philanthropic organization dedicated to promoting humanity and making a positive difference in society. The trust actively supports initiatives that uplift marginalized communities, provide access to education, and foster sustainable development. By partnering with various organizations and events, the trust strives to bring about meaningful change and create a brighter future for all.

