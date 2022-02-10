Kandima Maldives presents an extraordinary tale of love to suit every lifestyle

Are you ready to do something special for Valentine's Day? From memorable adventures to fun surprises, it's time to plan krazy things for the season of love and game-changing active lifestyle destination Kandima Maldives is here for it with ''.

Capture your romantic journey at an Insta-worthy "Sunset Love Lounge" and reignite the spark with incredible oh-so-romantic experiences at an idyllic beachfront setting at the #AnythingButOrdinary resort.

With memorable culinary experiences, cupid-approved cruises and parties, restorative spa treatments, breathtaking backdrops and Insta-gramable installations to satisfy your Insta feed with tempting snaps, Kandima Maldives is the ideal location to celebrate this February. As part of the festivities, explore the oh-so Valentine Desires package that is carefully crafted to celebrate your kool moments of togetherness at Kandima Maldives. So, book any villa or studio type this February for a minimum 4 nights and enjoy a romantic Maldivian holiday with some 'lovelicious' inclusions for 2 adults! What makes it even kooler? The package includes return domestic transfers for two! Explore!

Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications at Kandima Maldives, said, "Kandima truly believes in delivering anything but ordinary lifestyle experiences at the heart of every execution. We have got the whole Valentine programme captured as per our guest's lifestyles. From dreamy dinners on the beach, an Insta-worthy 'Sunset Love Lounge', passion-filled art classes, movies under the stars to breath-taking cruises and exotic private island adventures - 'Oh-so Valentine Desires' is aimed at creating curated memorable experiences at our lifestyle desti(nation). Our K'krew has put together alluring array of experiences and events to create a trendsetting romantic Valentine celebration throughout the month of February."

The 'Oh-so Valentine Desires' offers unique and intimate experiences in the privacy of the lush tropical island desti(nation) complemented by unparalleled seclusion, where star-crossed lovers can celebrate in style.

Experience the tale of love with a special romantic turndown service in guests' rooms including bottle of sparkling wine paired with some lip-smacking sweet delights, get access to the uber kool Valentine 'Sunset Love Lounge' on February 14 and get soaked into the world of Instagram-able installations all set-up to ignite your social moment of love with a kool K'DJ spinning the most trendsetting music. Taking romance to another level, guests can enjoy an exclusive photoshoot at with themed backdrops by a professional photographer too!

Surprise your Valentine with the Kandima oh-so romantic private sunset cruise experience for USD 450++ per couple or enjoy a romantic 'Island Castaway Experience' at an exotic private island for USD 300++ per couple.

Cherish Valentine's Day through experiences that create unforgettable memories with "Make My Room'antic" decor for USD 175++. Pamper yourself and your loved one by indulging in "Passion on Us" spa package for USD 390++ per couple or bring out that love on canvas at the "Arty Karicature" guided art class for USD 120++ per couple.

What's more, the K'krew has designed a host of Valentine experiences and 'lovelicious' activities for this special week. Sweethearts travelling to the koolest love resort can relax and rejuvenate together with complimentary yoga and fitness programmes and a range of aquatic adventures with complimentary snorkelling trips to house reef so couples can spend quality time together harmonising both body and mind.

Kandima Maldives' Delicious Tale of Love will see couple revel in the most romantic escape imaginable at the resort with specialty Valentine-themed sunset canapes, sparkling wine and oh-so kool Kandima cocktails that will invite guests to raise a glass to love.

The offering includes a number of unique destination culinary experiences to make this Valentine's Day one to remember - including You, Me & The Rose! dinner on the Zest beach for USD 790++, Love is Food for the Soul! at Smoked Grill House for USD 300++ and an Oh-So- Delicious exotic & Romantic floating breakfast experience! for USD 300+.

Couples can create an evening of romance with a tailored private dining experience on the gorgeous beach with panoramic sea views. A candlelit table for two framed by the ocean as far as the eye can see, paired with a sumptuous meal prepared by a private chef makes for a magical evening.

And that's not all, immerse in a private experience of love with the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset with Ultimate Soulmate Sunset Escape! at UFO pods on the iconic Beach Club for USD 360++ and raise a glass to love with specialty Valentine-themed Cupid's Cocktails at Forbidden Bar, Breeze Bar & Beach Club.

From sunset strolls along the water's edge to romantic cocktails and adventurous escapades this Valentine's Day, duos are sure to share unforgettable experiences and forge lifelong memories.

Click here for a complete overview of the Kandima Maldives 'Oh-so Valentine desires' schedule & Valentines' package!

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines peoples' lifestyles. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted and responsible. This 3-kilometer resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology.

Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

For more details, please visit our website - , or follow us on - Instagram @kandima_maldives, Facebook @kandima.maldives and Twitter @kandimamaldives.

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

