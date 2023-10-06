Kanishk Agrawal, Distinguished Business Leader, to Present Keynote at World Marketing Summit 2023

New Delhi (India), October 6: Kanishk Agrawal, a distinguished senior business leader, has been invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the esteemed World Marketing Summit 2023. Mr. Agrawal will present a talk on “The Future of Digital and Social Media, Open AI, Generative AI, and the Metaverse.”

The World Marketing Summit 2023 is a global gathering featuring 150 eminent speakers from corporate, academia, and the public sphere. Scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2023, this electronic summit will be broadcasted in 105+ countries for an uninterrupted 48-hour duration, targeting an audience of over 100 million learners worldwide. The summit’s theme, “Ideas for critical times – A new world marketing order,” underscores the urgency and importance of shaping the marketing landscape for a better future.

Eminent figures, including Prime Ministers, Presidents, government ministers, top marketing and business leaders, global gurus, and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, will grace the summit with their presence. This year, the Vision 2031 initiative is enabling students globally to participate in the electronic World Marketing Summit 2023 at no cost. The initiative, aimed at fostering sustainable leadership skills and modern marketing practices, extends invitations to 50 million students worldwide.

Renowned marketing pioneer Philip Kotler, often referred to as the Father of Modern Marketing, will be among the featured speakers. Acknowledging the importance of nurturing future leaders, Kotler Impact, Kotler Impact’s India partner Tuhin Mukherjee, alongside Kanishk Agrawal is generously distributing 1 million tickets, each worth $99 to Indian management students, paving the way for invaluable learning experiences.

In addition to his contributions to the World Marketing Summit, Kanishk Agrawal has recently launched the “BeAgileLeader” podcast. The podcast will delve into the world of agile leadership, offering strategies, practices, and insights to empower aspiring leaders in today’s dynamic and fast-paced business environment. Mr. Agrawal is dedicated to creating innovative products that address real-world business challenges and embraces user-centric approaches founded on empathy. It’s available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other leading platforms.

Mr. Agrawal’s expertise spans various domains, including Innovation, Digital Transformation, Design Thinking, and Business Agility. He is deeply passionate about technology and actively engages in research across fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Quantum Computing, and Sustainability (Green IT/Green IS), among others. Kanishk Agrawal holds memberships in esteemed professional bodies, including the Forbes Technology Council, Harvard Square Leader Excellence, and the World Economic Forum.

About Kanishk Agrawal

Kanishk Agrawal is a senior business leader with a strong commitment to driving innovation and fostering sustainable growth. He is also the host of the "BeAgileLeader" podcast, which aims to empower aspiring leaders with valuable insights into agile leadership strategies and practices.

About World Marketing Summit 2023

The World Marketing Summit 2023 is a globally renowned event that unites 150 eminent speakers from corporate, academia, and the public sphere. The summit, held on November 6 and 7, 2023, is an electronic extravaganza broadcasted in 105+ countries non-stop for 48 hours, targeting over 100 million learners worldwide. With the theme "Ideas for critical times – A new world marketing order," the summit seeks to reshape the marketing landscape for a better and more sustainable future.

Website https://www.kanishkagrawal.com

Podcast

BeAgileLeader Podcast

Apple Podcasts – https://t.ly/jDpf6

Spotify – https://t.ly/VcK8A

Amazon Music – https://t.ly/d1-Xn

World Marketing Summit 2023 https://worldmarketingsummit.org/wms-23/

