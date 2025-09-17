KARAM Safety accelerates growth with the addition of ReflectoSafe brand to expand the safety workwear portfolio in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, has entered into a joint venture with ReflectoSafe, a Mumbai-based manufacturer of premium reflective workwear products. This joint venture marks another step in KARAM's strategy to expand its product offerings and reinforces its position as the number one player in India's safety workwear segment.

ReflectoSafe is a pioneer in India's reflective workwear industry and was the first to introduce ISI-marked high-visibility jackets in the country. The company has a state-of-the-art internal laboratory and a high-capacity manufacturing unit capable of producing over 13 lakh jackets annually. Its product portfolio includes high-visibility jackets, tapes, and vests that comply with ISO and BIS standards.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "ReflectoSafe has set a high standard for reflective safety products in India. This venture is a significant step, allowing us to integrate their robust manufacturing and compliance capabilities with our strengths in distribution and innovation, thereby delivering greater value to our customers."

Mr. Rajesh Nigam, President, Technical, KARAM Safety, added, "Our goal has always been to create a comprehensive global ecosystem of safety solutions. With ReflectoSafe, we strengthen our high-visibility product portfolio in India and beyond. Together, we will drive new standards in innovation, quality, and scale."

Mr. Rakshit Damani, Partner, ReflectoSafe, said, "Joining hands with KARAM Safety is a natural fit. We are united by a shared mission to enhance workplace safety, and this collaboration will allow us to accelerate our impact and set new standards in reflective safety products both in India and globally. "

Mr. Lalit Aggarwal, Partner, ReflectoSafe, added, "This collaboration opens opportunities for scaling production and extending our reach to domestic and international markets, ensuring that safety standards continue to improve across industries."

The current market size for reflective workwear in India is estimated at ₹500 crore, and this venture will address both domestic consumption and exports.

Over the coming months, KARAM Safety and ReflectoSafe will work on integration plans to enhance production capacity, streamline logistics, and expand product reach. This joint venture adds to KARAM Safety's series of strategic moves aimed at building a comprehensive global portfolio. With Midas Safety India, KARAM strengthened its hand protection range; with HSE Solutions in South Africa, it expanded distribution and market reach; with Alteco in Brazil, it reinforced leadership in height safety; and now, with ReflectoSafe in India, it has enhanced its reflective high-visibility safety product line. Collectively, these acquisitions underline KARAM Safety's commitment to becoming a trusted global provider of world-class safety solutions.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3850 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

About ReflectoSafe

ReflectoSafe is a leading manufacturer and supplier of premium reflective safety products, including high-visibility jackets, tapes, and vests. With a history of more than 20 years and as the first company in India to produce ISI-marked jackets, ReflectoSafesets the standard for quality and compliance. With a state-of-the-art internal lab and a high-capacity manufacturing unit, they ensure superior products that meet both ISO and BIS standards.

