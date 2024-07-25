BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Karan Johar's jewellery brand Tyaani, proudly announces the successful opening of its new and first store in Pune. The grand opening event was a resounding success, attracting a diverse crowd of jewellery enthusiasts, fashion connoisseurs, and notable personalities. Punekars no longer need to travel to Mumbai for their next jewellery purchase, as Tyaani by Karan Johar is now in Pune.

Located at Pillar - 391 East Ave, Kalyani Nagar, the store offers a wide range of Tyaani's signature collections. The Pune store, now open to the public, invites everyone to experience the magic of Tyaani Jewellery.

Karan Johar's jewellery brand, Tyaani, seamlessly blends creativity and decades of jewellery expertise. Just like his movies, Tyaani's jewellery is larger than life, capturing the essence of grandeur and elegance. Their jewellery has a contemporary flair that has inspired jewellers worldwide. His brand is dedicated to crafting exquisite jewellery that embodies the essence of Indian heritage and artistry. Tyaani, is also known for its handcrafted pieces that merge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities. Each piece in the collection is designed to celebrate life's special moments, making them cherished heirlooms.

Maheep Kapoor, from the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame & the renowned celebrity jewellery designer, elevated the inauguration celebration with her presence, infusing the event with glamour and sophistication. She is the esteemed jewellery designer at Tyaani & brings her unique vision and creativity to each piece. Her designs reflect a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, making Tyaani's jewellery truly exceptional.

The event featured personalized styling sessions, allowing guests to explore pieces that complemented their unique styles. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet Maheep Kapoor and gain insights into the inspiration behind Tyaani's designs. The interactive sessions and the chance to engage with her made the event a memorable experience for all.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Tyaani by Karan Johar now available in Pune - Kalyani Nagar

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor