Karma Ayurveda Aligns High-Quality Holistic Treatment and Care with PM’s vision of ‘Heal in India

New Delhi (India), January 02: Following a huge success in effectively treating over 50,ooo patients in 2022 so far, Karma Ayurveda leading Ayurveda Centre in the country, is all set to expand its outreach by setting up 12 new Centers across India and UAE ( Dubai), Europe and the United States. Karma Ayurveda offers high-quality Ayurveda treatment with holistic healing and wellness, which is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest initiative, ‘Heal in India.’ This year the Ayurveda Centre treated 12,00o overseas patients, and with ambitious expansion plans, the number is expected to double in 2023.

Karma Ayurveda, established in 1937, is a healthcare organization run by Dr Puneet, the fifth generation of Ayurveda Doctors. It works on all Ayurvedic principles and integrates them with modern sciences to ensure the overall well-being of society. This approach of Karma Ayurveda is perfectly aligned with the ‘Heal in India’ campaign, which aims to promote medical tourism in the country and integrate the country’s strength in traditional medicines with modern medical science.

“Over the years, we have cured over 1,000 critical patients who were not able to recover from normal treatment. Recently a 16-year-old boy suffering from severe Kidney disease and was advised to get a Kidney transplant done was fully cured by us. He is now leading a normal active life. As we believe in offering and adapting Ayurveda as a preferred alternative to available choices, Karma Ayurveda focuses on not just the treatment but also the holistic health,” said Dr Puneet.

It was evident that awareness of boosting the body’s total immunity to fend off lifestyle illnesses had increased as more people shifted from a chemical-driven lifestyle to a more natural and holistic way of living. Moreover, fear of Covid-19 spread looms large in the country. Along with COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, immunity boosting becomes a priority for the people once again.

“Ayurveda has shown its strengths in immunity boosting during previous COVID-19 waves, and people should continue to believe in traditional medicine to deal with future waves. Our Prime Minister has been emphasizing on Holistic Health care approach. This can only be achieved through the integration of Ayurveda with our modern healthcare,” added Dr Puneet

Holding over 84 years of experience, Karma Ayurveda provides professional and world-class quality healthcare services which are affordable and accessible to all. Functioning as one of the finest OPD Hospitals, Clinics & Wellness Centers around the world, it has succeeded in revolutionizing and understanding health dynamics from a new perspective. It has a 40-bedded NABH-approved Hospital in Gurugram, which speaks volumes about the purity and efficacy of the treatment. We have a team of more than 100 professionals consisting of Ayurvedic doctors and well-trained personnel who offer exceptional treatments and standard care to patients.

“We follow a patient-first approach that integrates all critical components and makes the continuum of care highly effective. There is no trust deficit that enhances patients’ entire treatment experience. To leverage our success and provide an effective holistic healing option to more people, we will be setting up 12 new centres across India in 2023. We will be adding four telemedicine centres as well. We are expecting a nearly 20% jump in consultancy as over 1,200 highly experienced doctors and health counsellors will be on board soon. As technology has been revolutionizing healthcare, Karma Ayurveda plans to launch an App for the ease of access to the seekers of holistic healing,” informed Dr Puneet.

Empirical evidence has established the positive role of traditional medicines (AYUSH). India is all set to leverage its strengths in Ayurveda and other traditional methods & medicines like Yoga, Unani, Sidda, and Homeopath. ‘Heal in India’ is an initiative by the Centre to position India as a global leader in health and to boost medical tourism in the country.

Karma Ayurveda’s successful treatment and care of over 12000 foreign patients to date is a testimony to the fact that India is one of the most sought-after destinations among overseas patients, primarily because of its strengths in traditional medicines, the low cost of treatment, a large number of highly trained doctors, and state-of-the-art facilities among others. Karma Ayurveda is NABH-approved and this means the Centre’s focus on patient safety and quality of healthcare is based upon national/international standards.

Apart from the ‘Heal in India’ initiative, the Centre government has taken several promotional steps. In 2022, the 7th Ayurveda Day was celebrated on a magnificent scale in India and at the international level. It was celebrated with the theme “Har Din HarGhar Ayurveda” so as to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda to the larger and grass root community. The programme was organised with the aim of 3Js – Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari, and Jan Aandolan and six-week-long celebrations saw huge participation from across the country; more than 5000 events were organized by the Ministry of Ayush institutes/councils with the support of more than 26 ministries of Government of India and Ministry of External Affairs India missions and embassies.

In 2023, all stakeholders, including Karma Ayurveda, are expected to make more efforts in Indian traditional healthcare systems and research, with a vision of reviving the profound knowledge of India’s ancient systems of medicine and ensuring optimal development and propagation with a patient-centric holistic healing approach.

